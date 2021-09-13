Alexander City's American Legion post is slowly recovering its pre-COVID turnout, now with the help of a permanent home to hang their plaques, display their flags and gather any time they please.
"We've rented this building as a new home, and we'll conduct our first meeting here Thursday night," post commander Danny Wright said as he readied the new space Saturday for painting.
The one-room building on Highway 63 used to be a thrift store but has sat empty, leaving the owner all-the-happier to lease it to the nonprofit at a discount.
Since it became active again about three years ago, Wright said, Henry L. Dabbs Post 103 had been meeting once a month at the Sportplex in a building furnished by the city. After an eight-month hiatus due to the pandemic, the group met for the first time in the pavilion out of caution.
"We started back with two to three members," Wright said.
Monthly turnout has creeped up since then with about 15-20 members at the last meeting, still about half of what it was pre-pandemic. With a new permanent space, however, Wright hopes to see turnout rise. The group is looking forward to having a permanent place to display their memorabilia or host a fish fry.
"We don't have to store anything no more," American Legion member Mike Taunton said. "And now we can come any time we want to."
Once up-and-running, visitors will be able to stop by for face-to-face assistance. Ed Jenkins, public liaison for both the American Legion post and the Disabled American Veterans Bill Nichols chapter, plans to be in every weekday from 9 a.m. to mid-afternoon to help members with paperwork like applying for disability.
Right now the post has the funds for about a month-and-a-half of rent, Wright said, but is planning a fundraiser later this fall where they'll raffle off handmade quilts donated to the legion. Post 103 will have its first meeting — the third Thursday of every month — in the new building this Thursday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.
"We eat at five, business at six," Wright said.
The new space is located at 3805 Highway 63, Alexander City, AL, 35010.