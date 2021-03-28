Four Benjamin Russell seniors are receiving scholarships from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA).
Cassiopeia Zahra Childress, Macy McCall Daniel, Benjamin Russell High School, Robert Spencer Gilliland and Bexley McClellan Knight are among 40 students in Alabama to receive $2,500 scholarships from AMEA and its members through the 2021 AMEA Scholarship Program. AMEA received 178 scholarship applications in the 2021 program.
The 40 high school seniors will enroll in a four-year colleges, community college or vocational schools in Alabama
AMEA, a joint action agency formed in 1981, is the wholesale power provider for 11 public power utilities in Alabama, which serve approximately 350,000 customers in the cities of Alexander City, Dothan, Fairhope, Foley, LaFayette, Lanett, Luverne, Opelika, Piedmont, Sylacauga and Tuskegee.
Since 1992, AMEA and its Members have provided over $2.5 million in scholarships to the graduating high school seniors who receive their electric service from AMEA members.
To be eligible for the AMEA scholarships, a student’s family must receive electric service from an AMEA member city electric utility and the student must attend an Alabama college/university or vocational school.
“We take our role as a good corporate citizen seriously,” said Fred D. Clark, Jr., AMEA President & CEO in a release. “That’s why we, along with our Members, support education initiatives, like the AMEA Scholarship Program, that contribute to making our state economically competitive. We congratulate this year’s scholarship winners.”