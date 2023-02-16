With nearly 13 years of working at the City of Alexander City, Amanda Thomas has stepped into a new role.
Thomas, community development director, said what really drew her to take on this position was the planning process, the opportunity to enhance citizen’s quality of life and the prospect of collaboration.
“Ultimately, at the end of the day, we all want the same thing — the best interest of the city, and everybody has got something good to bring to the table,” she said.
Thomas explained a lot of what she does centers around development opportunities, developing procedures and overseeing certain grants.
She said one of the first grants she is working on is with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in regard to the Jan. 12 tornado. Thomas also oversees grants related to industrial incentives such as Alabama Graphite and Russell Legacy.
In addition to that, she is heavily involved with vision, strategic and comprehensive planning for the city.
“One goal of mine, I put it all in one, is strategic plan, comprehensive plan, zoning ordinance update and subdivision regulations update. We have not had that done since 2014 through 2016,” she said. “We need to update that. We need to assess, ‘Hey, have we met those goals? And if we have, let’s make some more and keep moving.’”
Another big goal Thomas is working toward is streamlining the process for new developers.
For a developer to come in, he or she needs to have their plans reviewed by an internal committee. Then it is passed to a planning commission, and it may need to go through the board of adjustment as well. Lastly the city council must approve it.
Thomas said the city is looking to implement a software system called Permit, Licensing and Land Development (PLL). Through this system the developer will have an online portal to see how the process is going and what the next steps are.
As community development director, Thomas also sits on multiple committees and boards to act as an advisor regarding state and local codes. She said collaboration is a key part of the job from working with the board of education to economic development alliances to the chamber to local hospitals.
Before becoming the community development director, Thomas was the city clerk for roughly five years. She started with the city in 2010 as the public works administrative assistant then took a position in the human resources department.
Thomas said she believes each of those roles have prepared her to become community development director, but she could not have done any of it without her family.
“I really would like to thank my family for supporting me: my husband, my kids,” she said. “I couldn’t do it without them.”