COVID-19 didn’t damper the smiles at the Lil’ Jap Bike Giveaway Tuesday night.
Almost 300 new bikes found owners Tuesday as members of the Gibraltar Lodge 173 greeted each child and fitted them with a bicycle. Normally everyone gathers in the gym of the Cooper Recreation Center but this year, COVID-19 held everyone outside to be called in a few at time.
“I think it went well,” David Lee Wyckoff said. “Everyone kept their mask on and worked with the situation.”
Wyckoff and members of the Gibraltar Lodge 173 started the bike giveaway noticing children not riding bikes.
“I remember growing up and realizing the struggle of my parents not being able to buy things for Christmas,” Wyckoff said. “I remember being so happy when I did get something. We just want to make sure kids get something.”
From that idea the Lil’ Jap Bike Giveaway was started. The first year, about 40 bikes were given away.
“We ran out,” Wyckoff said. “Over the next few days we were able to give out more.”
Tuesday night, 276 bikes were given away. In five years almost 1,000 bikes have been given to children around Alexander City.
Adults were asked to donate $5 to help start the funding for next year’s giveaway.
“We plan to keep this going as long as we have breath in our bodies,” Wyckoff said. “We will always continue it. The kids are happy. It is a blessing to see the joy on their faces.”