Job Search (File)
Buy Now
File / The Outlook

AltaPointe Health will be hiring for multiple positions in several different neighboring counties on Thursday, July 21. The hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the company's Sylacauga Administration Building at 351 W. Third St.

"Hiring supervisors will be on-site to hold interviews with qualified candidates," said Katie Miller, AltaPointe Health recruiting manager. "Individuals could walk away with a job at one of Alabama’s most comprehensive healthcare systems." 

Numerous open positions are available, including case managers, therapists, direct support professionals, maintenance tech, nurse coordinator and more for AltaPointe locations in and around Talladega, Clay, Coosa and Randolph counties.

"Some of our opportunities do not require any previous experience. AltaPointe will provide any necessary training for new hires,” Miller added.

AltaPointe's benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance, paid time off, and a 403(b)-retirement plan for many positions. Sign-on bonuses are also available for some of the open jobs at AltaPointe.

Applicants can find more information online by visiting www.altapointe.org and clicking on "careers" at the top of the page.

AltaPointe Health is a healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare. Each year it provides more than one million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama. Rounding out the continuum, AltaPointe has two psychiatric hospitals serving children and adults, a 24-hour behavioral health crisis center and 23 outpatient behavioral healthcare clinics. Learn more: www.altapointe.org.

Tags

Recommended for you