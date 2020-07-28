The Special Education Advisory Panel and the Alabama State Department of Education encourage the public to attend the upcoming virtual WebEx One meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to review current issues pertaining to services for students with disabilities.
Participation by concerned citizens at this meeting provides an opportunity to identify issues and unmet needs relative to educational services for children with disabilities throughout the state.
The meeting will end no later than noon and comments from the public will be received from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Individuals making public comments should be factual and objective, avoid using names of students or school staff and maintain confidentiality and privacy standards.
A request for access information in order to listen to the proceedings via WebEx One should be made by email to Dr. Melissa Card at mcard@alsde.edu prior to the meeting start.
Written comments may be sent to Dr. Card by email or by mail at Alabama State Department of Education, Special Education Services Section, P.O. Box 302101, Montgomery AL 36130.
To join the meeting, visit livestream.com/accounts/26314369/SEAP.