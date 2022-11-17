Alpacas will be out this holiday season to greet visitors to their farm in Alexander City.
Every Saturday until Dec. 10, Southern Star Farms is opening their farm store for a holiday market and, as a bonus, they will have some of their alpacas out for guests to meet.
The holiday market runs from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. as weather permits. Shelly Turner, owner of Southern Star Pet Grooming and Boarding, said they will be selling items such as scarves, socks, blankets and gloves.
They also will have rugs and yarn, which are made from the alpacas that live on the farm. This is the third year Southern Star Farms has hosted their holiday market.
“We started this to allow shoppers and visitors to meet the alpacas, as well as get their holiday shopping done during the time of the year where it is a comfortable temperature for the alpacas to come visit the shop,” Turner said.
During the market’s hours, the alpacas are kept in a fenced area by the shop.Turner said visiting the alpacas are free of charge and they will have alpaca food available for guests to feed them.
For humans, Southern Star Farms will also have refreshments such as donuts, coffee and hot chocolate. Plus, pet owners are welcome to bring their dogs, as long as they are leashed.
According to their website, the alpaca farm was started by Billy Peacock and his family. While Peacock continues to focus on alpaca care, the pet grooming and boarding business later opened up as part of the farm.
“We love sharing our [alpacas] with children and adults in our community,” Turner said. “All of our staff look forward to this time of the year.”
