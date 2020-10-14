The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force arrested an Alexander City man Tuesday for possession of illegal drugs.
According to a press release from the narcotics task force, Christopher Landon Burch, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court records the certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm stems from a 2013 third-degree domestic violence conviction.
The investigation into Burch started about six months ago as law enforcement received information about the illegal distribution of marijuana and a marijuana product called Dab, which is a concentrated form of THC often used in vapes.
During Burch’s arrest Tuesday, law enforcement seized 858 grams of marijuana, 84 grams of THC Dab wax, THC vape capsules and a .45 caliber pistol.
The release states more arrests are expected as a result of the months-long investigation.
Burch has been released from the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $16,000 bond.
The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.