Lake Martin Animal Shelter director Mia Chandler said if there is a silver lining among this crazy year, it’s pet adoptions are at an all-time high. And these are not just spontaneous families looking for something to do but Chandler feels confident in the number of perfect forever homes she’s sent nearly 80 animals to since the coronavirus pandemic hit.
“It almost sounds cryptic to say but the pandemic has been a blessing for the shelter,” Chandler said. “All the horrible things going on with COVID, not so much, but because of the lifestyle changes and people forced to work at home, they’ve decided to adopt or foster.”
Unlike other shelters, when Lake Martin Animal Shelter closed the doors based on Gov. Kay Ivey’s restrictions, Chandler did not empty house by asking for foster homes.
“I did not want to take that approach,” she said. “I didn’t want when things to resume to have an influx of all the shelter animals coming back along with the regular seasonal intake.”
As a result, Chandler focused on permanent homes and more intensive screening of applicants. All correspondence was done via email or phone and animals were posted on the PetFinder website.
“It was awesome,” Chandler said. “It proved people were committed to the idea of expanding their family and were being patient. They were willing to wait and I knew things were going to work out in the end. I was a little more aggressive with the screening process and we have placed quite a few in some really great homes.”
Chandler also feared a large return rate when things returned to normal and families went back to work, which is another reason she enacted a drawn-out process of adoption and was stricter on applications.
“My thing is, the time frame was lengthy, so they were indeed committed to a lifetime — not just a spontaneous thing or a trendy thing,” Chandler said. “That’s why I was against the foster situation too.”
Aside from a record-high number of adoptions, averaging about one per day, Chandler said the clientele was largely out-of-town adopters.
“The past two months and still now it’s been exceptionally high adoption numbers but the weird thing is we were doing a lot of out-of-town adoptions,” Chandler said. “A lot of the county and larger shelters were moving pets to foster homes so they were not available to adopt, which opened it up for me. Honestly we did probably ¾ of our adoptions outside the area. People were traveling on average 1 ½ hours to get here.”
One particular litter of puppies Chandler posted online received more than 100 applicants, including those spanning from California to New York.
“A lot of people were asking if we transport but it’s mandatory with me to have a physical meet and greet,” Chandler said. “There has to be chemistry. I don’t do catalogue scrolling, so that eliminated about half of them. The others still wanted to be considered and were willing to make the drive. It’s a pretty big commitment and deal to make that drive to adopt a shelter puppy.”
Wednesday alone, Chandler finalized six adoptions, approved an additional two and had many more applications to sift through.
“Even though we still took in the same amount we released, they were to great homes and lots of happy endings,” she said.
To combat those numbers, Chandler also implemented a controlled intake while the shelter was closed.
“I had taken in about a fraction of what I normally would,” she said. “I was averaging maybe one per day instead of five. But because of that I was able to cancel euthanasia day.”
Chandler’s end goal is always a permanent, loving home for the shelter pets and she’s more than satisfied with the families she’s worked with over the last few months.
“I signed off many to amazing families and one of those things that gives complete peace of mind,” Chandler said. “They’re going to have the best remaining chapters of their life.”