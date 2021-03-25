UPDATE: All Tallapoosa County designated storm shelters and safer places will be open Thursday night, Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Jason Moran confirmed.
Alexander City City Hall will be open for shelter from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday, according to the city's Facebook page. All other shelters and "safer places" will be open from 6 p.m. (see list below).
Pets must be kept in crates unless they're service animals.
The Community Gym in Goodwater will also be open as a storm shelter from 4 p.m. Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service forecast, Tallapoosa and Coosa counties are at a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday night from 7 p.m. to midnight.
• Dadeville Courthouse — 125 N Broadnax St, Dadeville, AL 32853
• Daviston Community Safe Room/FEMA Shelter — 22932 Hwy 22 E, Daviston, AL 36256
• New Site Fire Station basement — 12791 AL Hwy 22, New Site, AL 36256
• Alexander City City Hall — 4 Court Square, Alexander City, AL 35010
• Tallassee Community Safe Room - Open Now, 3 Freeman Avenue, Tallassee, AL 36078