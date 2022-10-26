Most people wouldn’t imagine break dancing in a bank — that is until now.
Most people wouldn’t imagine break dancing in a bank — that is until now.
Mahogany Masterpiece has transformed the former Dadeville Bank into a new dance studio. Business owner and Dadeville native Raven Tolbert joined the city’s chamber of commerce in officially revealing the facilities Saturday, Oct. 22.
Surrounded by her students and the community, Tolbert cut the ribbon this past weekend at 220 North Broadnax Street, which is where the new home for Mahogany Masterpiece is located.
Officially debuting in 2021, Tolbert launched Mahogany Masterpiece as a means of giving her hometown a venue that she has always wanted.
“This opportunity wasn’t provided to me when I was here. My first love was dance, but there weren’t any local dance studios,” she said.
After graduating college, however, the 24 year-old entrepreneur sought to change that and opened her first dance studio in Dadeville last year. During that time, Tolbert has quickly gained numerous students, with her ensemble of various-aged girls conducting performances all around Dadeville and Tallapoosa County.
The group most recently performed during Dadeville’s homecoming festivities, and is set to take the national stage at Disney World next summer. The dance studio is currently raising money for travel expenses and is hosting several fundraisers, including ticket raffles, for the trip.
Tolbert noted that the larger facilities will help benefit performances as well as Dadeville’s local youth.
“As we continue to grow and show everybody what we're doing here and what we're capable of, this will just put us on the map in different places, not just Dadeville, but provide an opportunity for these girls to reach even higher heights,” she said.
Tolbert currently instructs children in dance between the ages of five to 18, with her current class consisting of approximately 15 students. With her new dance studio, Tolbert hopes to invite additional children from surrounding communities.
“It's impactful for them because they have more space to dance, practice, and having a bigger space is good for students who come as well to have this experience,” Talbort said.
The Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce and other community members have supported Talbot throughout her business venture over the last year. Molly Parker, the Dadeville Chamber’s executive assistant, said that the chamber is excited for Tolbert’s ongoing success.
“She has a heart for mentoring, love for dance, likes to be involved in everything she can and with kids. She has created a home-away-from-home for her students,” Parker said.
No matter where the future takes Tolbert, it is likely she will be dancing as she continues to follow her passion.
“Just being able to do my job and do it well and see that there has been a lot of support, I'm very happy about that,” she said. “I’m very thankful for all of their support here. We're a family, [the students], and it is just a really good time here.”
William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.
Multimedia Reporter
