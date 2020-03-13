All schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, in Alabama will close at the end of Wednesday, March 18 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Gov. Kay Ivey who made the announcement Friday during a press conference. Schools are currently scheduled to reopen April 6.
This includes Alexander City Schools and Tallapoosa County Schools.
Because Ivey has declared a state of emergency, school days missed will not have to be made up. This also means there will be no athletic events.
After learning of the state’s first case of coronavirus Friday, the state began making announcements accordingly.
Central Alabama Community College students are on spring break and CACC spokesperson Brett Pritchard said classes are suspended through April 3. Students will not return to campus after the break but will use web-based instruction. Pritchard also said CACC athletic events are also suspended until April 3.
