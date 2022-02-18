Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Alexander City Police Department cordoned off the around a package was that left outside of the Verizon store at Alexander City Market Place Friday morning creating a small scare.
A small brown box being left quickly is all it took to create a suspicious situation outside the Verizon store in Alexander City Friday morning.
The box, left outside Verizon at Alex City Market Place, shut down several stores as the Alexander City Police Department investigated. The area was cordoned off, creating traffic issues in the parking lot.
“We had to treat it as a suspicious package,” ACPD deputy chief James Easterwood said. “While we were here the delivery driver came to the scene to explain the mistake.”
In the meantime, an explosives canine unit came from Opelika to help.
“The dog went past it and didn’t hit on it,” Easterwood said. “When it came back by, the wind knocked the package over and nothing happened.”
Easterwood said law enforcement still waited for an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s bomb squad to get to the scene to help recover the package — one last assurance it was all safe.
“The driver was in a hurry,” Easterwood said. “The driver was supposed to drop the package at Spectrum.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.