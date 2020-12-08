The Alexander City City Council has made all its appointments except finance director.
Alex City has a police chief, fire chief, city clerk, municipal judge and attorney but no finance director. The Alexander City City Council met Monday night before the Christmas parade and made appointments. But the council didn’t vote to reappoint Sandy Stanbrough as finance director as the resolution to reappoint her didn’t get a second. Thus the resolution failed. Moving forward, the finance director position will be posted before the council takes up the issue to appoint someone to the position. Council president Buffy Colvin said a similar process was followed four years ago.
“Last time we actually had a committee get together,” Colvin said. “That committee got together and put the job description together. They post the job description and the application process. That committee is mainly made of people in that department, the human resources director and the mayor. They will look at what we have available for applicants. If we get 25, they will weed it down to like the top three and bring it to us.”
The council made its other appointments relatively easily with no discussion. Randy Haynes was reappointed as municipal judge by a 4-2 vote. Larkin Radney was reappointed as city attorney by a 4-2 vote. Councilmembers Eric Brown and Bobby Tapley were the two no votes for appointment in both cases.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner, Alexander City fire chief Reese McAlister and city clerk Amanda Thomas were reappointed by unanimous votes.
Before Stanbrough’s non-reappointment, she explained the city’s October 2020 finances to the council. Stanbrough said the city’s general fund had expenses of $3,500 over revenue and in the city’s business funds such as utilities and the golf course had $262,000 in revenues over expenses.
The council also approved a limited capital budget in the amount of $1,081,090. The council left the matter to the department heads who spent 48 minutes deciding the issue. It includes $153,000 for three police vehicles and $81,995 for projects at Thomas C. Russell Field Airport. The airport funds are the 5% matching funds for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants.
Tapley asked about five new positions at the city being defunded as the council was looking for ways to trim the budget.
“I understand that two have now been hired,” Tapley said. “I want to caution this council and I have been a part of it, the positions created over the last five or six years and all the step raises and raises given, we have increased our budget on just labor alone over $1 million. That takes away from our capital. Our salaries are getting top heavy; they are probably costing us about 60% of our budget. Please consider in the future any new positions that we are top heavy.”
The council also approved the expenditure of $469,000 to purchase supplies for the city’s ambulance service run through the fire department. The monies will be refunded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.