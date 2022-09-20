State parks waive admission for holiday
According to the park's office, Wind Creek State Park along with 20 other parks throughout the state will waive admission Saturday, September 24. 

 File / The Outlook

Looking to enjoy the majesty of Alabama’s state parks for free? Well this weekend is the chance. 

