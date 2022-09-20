Looking to enjoy the majesty of Alabama’s state parks for free? Well this weekend is the chance.
Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that Alabama State Parks will waive all entrance and parking fees, Saturday, September 24, 2022 in celebration of National Public Lands Day.
Established in 1994, National Public Lands Day stresses the importance of public lands like Alabama State Parks, wildlife management areas and Forever Wild Land Trust tracts. The day also promotes community service, including the significance of volunteers in supporting access to outdoor recreation.
During the announcement, Ivey noted the numerous benefits that state parks provide Alabamians, including promoting citizen’s overall health and enjoyment.
“The past few years have shown us just how important outdoor recreation is to our health and wellbeing,” Ivey said. “Spending time outdoors can reset our minds and refresh our spirits. Because of that, I encourage you to visit any of our Alabama State Parks on National Public Lands Day and experience some of the best our state has to offer.”
According to the Governor's office, Alabama State Parks and other public lands are also major drivers of the state’s economy. A press release Ivey’s office released notes that several million people participate in outdoors-related activities in Alabama each year, generating an economic impact of almost $15 billion. This translates into more than 135,000 jobs for Alabamians.
State leaders applauded the decision, including Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).
“I am honored that Governor Ivey has made outdoor recreation a priority of her administration. Having quality access to outdoor recreation is a vital aspect of improving the quality of life for all Alabamians,” Blankenship said.
Alabama State Parks is a division of ADCNR and maintains 21 state parks encompassing approximately 48,000 acres of public land and water in the state. In recent years, the State Parks Division has been implementing an extensive renovation and improvement project statewide.
Blankenship added that access to public lands and outdoor recreation will be an ongoing priority for his agency throughout the state.
In a press release, State Parks Director Greg Lein praised the admission waiver, explaining that all Alabamains will now have a chance to enjoy the statewide park enhancements, which include infrastructure repairs and improvements.
“In addition to much needed improvements, we have updated many day use areas and modernized campgrounds throughout the parks system,” Lein said. “We look forward to sharing these improvements with our guests on National Public Lands Day.”
All entry and parking fees will be waived on September 24 for all 21 state parks, including Wind Creek State Park.
Fees for park amenities such as canoe rentals and cave tours will still apply. There will be no cost for activities like hiking and mountain biking and enjoying day-use areas throughout the state parks system.