Practicing social distancing during this uncertain time has many people complaining about having nothing to do and wishing staying home wasn’t needed.
We all complain from time to time about how we wish we had more off days and the chance to stay home for one reason or another. Now most of us have nothing to do but stay home and instead of using it to our advantage, we’re dreading the remaining time in quarantine.
Not only is it important to make the most of this time, but it’s also important to remember those folks out on the front line who are fighting this battle. They’re essential and unable to stay at home. They’re working hard to take care of people and do all they can to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. All the while, some of us are at home complaining or spending the precious time given to us worrying about things we can’t control. Instead, focus on what can be controlled.
Using this time to your advantage will not only help you but it’ll make the time spent at home worth something. Doing the same thing every day at home can seem like a miserable routine, so why not get things done? Checking things off your list will not only make you feel good in the end, it’ll make the days fly by like you wouldn’t believe.
Use this time to catch up on housework — deep clean, get rid of some of those clothes and donate them to someone in need. How about start the home project you’ve talked about doing for ages now? There’s no better time than now.
Spend this time to learn a new hobby or better yourself. Do some home exercise or bond with your children and family members.
Above all, be thankful for this time — special days spent with your family which may not have happened as much before due to hectic daily schedules.
Being positive and productive during this time is the better option when compared with complaining or worrying, despite how difficult it can be. In the end, things will get back to normal but use the time without normalcy to benefit you or a loved one and you’ll be thankful you did.