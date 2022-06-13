Russell Medical Center COVID-19
In the past, Russell Medical Center has advertised a "Red - High" visitor risk level due to the high level of community COVID-19 transmission.

 File / The Outlook

Tallapoosa County once again is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases as Russell Medical Center declared a high-transmission status for the county on Monday, June 13. 

The hospital announced that it would be transitioning to high-transmission protocols earlier this week for all the hospital's staff and personnel. As a result, the hospital is enacting stricter visitation guidelines. 

A high-transmission (red level) category reflects a positivity rate above 10 percent in the county.

The hospital’s decision follows a report last week from the ADPH COVID-19 dashboard hub, which showed an uptick in Tallapoosa County’s seven-day-average positivity rate. 

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Tallapoosa County since May 19 when the hospital first announced that community transmission has returned to moderate levels.  

The case spike seems to be having a negative effect as the Tallapoosa Christian Crisis Center announced Sunday, June 12,  that it would be closed the week of June 13 through June 16 due to the spread of the virus.  

According to the organization, several staff members and volunteers have tested positive for the virus. As a measure to protect remaining staff, volunteers and clients, the organization is closing for a week. 

Hospital visitation at Russell Medical is based on the level of Tallapoosa County positive COVID-19 transmission per the State of Alabama’s COVID-19 dashboard, as well as conditions within the facility, such as the number of COVID-positive patients and recommendations from hospital administration.

 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

