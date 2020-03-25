Terry Martin has officially been elected the chairman of the Tallapoosa County Republican Party.
Members of the Tallapoosa County Republican Executive Committee recently made Martin’s appointment official after he took over in the interim following the death of former chairman Lee Hamilton on Feb. 6.
Martin said he was humbled and honored and thanked committee members for putting their confidence and faith in him.
A lifelong resident of Tallapoosa County, Martin recently retired from the Alabama Department of Transportation after 32 years of service. He has also served on the Tallapoosa County Farmers’ Federation board of directors for 28 years and currently serves on the District IV Soil and Water Conservation board; the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development board; and the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association board.
No stranger to politics, Martin has been an elect advisor for the farmers’ federation and been on the government affairs committee for the cattlemen’s association and the TREASURE Forest Association. He’s also served as the Tallapoosa County Conservation District legislative liason and he is currently on the agricultural advisory board for Mike Rogers (R-Anniston).
Community involvement is important to Martin as well. He is a graduate of Leadership Lake Martin and has since been on its board of directors, alumni board and junior leadership board. Martin has been a district chairman for the Boys Scouts and is a current member of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, a Red Feather member of Lake Martin Area United Way and a patron of Alexander City Arts.
An active member of the First United Methodist Church, Martin has been married for 31 years. He and his wife, Ellen, have two children and three grandchildren.