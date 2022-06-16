Next week, incoming kindergarteners will have a chance to tour Jim Pearson Elementary as part of the school’s Hype Night, a time for meeting teachers and preparing for the fall school semester.
Tours will be held on both Tuesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 23, from 4-6 p.m. where students can complete class registration and meet school faculty.
Principal Stephanie Brooks expressed her excitement for the upcoming event, which has been in hiatus for the last several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the school’s recent renovations.
“We are all extremely excited about this opportunity to get to meet the newest students coming to [Jim Pearsom] and assist their parents with registration, while trying to make this process as smooth as possible for them,” Brooks said.
Brooks added she is looking forward to the event’s return and the opportunity to greet students, especially considering Brooks is new to the school herself with her being appointed to the position in May.
“All of us at [Jim Pearson] are looking forward to the new normal here and can't wait to get started. Parents, students and the community can look forward to more events such as this as the year moves forward.
As a former kindergarten teacher, Brooks noted she is most excited about seeing young students’ excitement for learning.
“I am beyond thrilled to have the honor to be principal at [Jim Pearson] and can't wait to meet all the students and parents,” she said. “Having taught kindergarten before I love seeing how a child comes in and then watching the growth that happens in that first year, every school year brings a new group with hope and joy and knowing I get to play a small part in their lives in something that I don't take lightly.
The school plans to have several booths available for parents and students to visit, including a welcome station, a registration station and a kindergarten screener for those who haven't had the opportunity to do so in one of the school’s Pre-K classes or at a local daycare.
A photo booth will follow with families being able to take pictures, and a station for parents to enroll in the school’s parent-teacher organization. Incoming students will also receive a special treat at the conclusion, with both popcorn and Kona Ice available to attendees.
Going into the new school year, Brooks’ advice for all students and parents is to remain resilient in the face of challenges over the last two years.
“The advice I have for parents and students is to be resilient. The past two years have taught us that there are a lot of ups and downs in life and things can change quickly. Learning is a lot like that. Some things kids will do great with, other things they may struggle with,” she said. “Just know that it requires us to not give up to reach the goals we set for ourselves. We can't be afraid to make mistakes. What we must do is learn from them and strive to be better tomorrow than we are today.”