Benjamin Russell 2017 graduate Devin Forbus is a self-learner and said chasing skills he was interested in was his best form of education.
When Forbus entered the Wildcat Entrepreneur Academy (WEA) program on a whim his junior year, he was skeptical as to where it would lead him. In the end, the real-life business world experience paid off and Forbus has pursued his passion for videography and photography with Devin Forbus Creative.
“When I did the program, I knew I didn’t want to go to college because I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” Forbus said. “School wasn’t huge for me but I had never thought about starting a business. I had a friend join the program and thought I’d give it a shot. It ended up being fantastic and opened up that whole world to me.”
WEA students are paired with community members and Forbus said WisePoint owner Jeff Kirk helped him gain business confidence and pushed him to succeed.
“The business I proposed during the program was a video game designing business,” Forbus said. “It was a little weird; that ended up not working out. But I found my strength in video along the way.”
When he found that focus, the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce helped Forbus build a starting work collection by doing projects for the chamber.
“One of the biggest takeaways was probably the connection I made with Jacob Meacham at the chamber,” Forbus said. “When I first started to switch from the video game idea and go straight photo and video, I worked with the chamber a lot. It gave me an opportunity to do some work and get my initial portfolio together.”
Through working with the chamber, Forbus networked with a lot of people at the Lake Martin Innovation Center. The first commercial he filmed and edited was for classmate Cameron Tolbert, who also went through the WEA program and runs a car detailing business.
Devin Forbus Creative was launched right before Forbus graduated from high school in 2017. Forbus, who now lives in Auburn, is willing to travel for work assignments as far as necessary.
“I’ve just been working ever since,” he said. “I did a wedding in Gulf Shores and was going to do one in Virginia before COVID-19. I even did some work in Costa Rica.”
Currently, Forbus is a media specialist and part of a production crew for Chick-fil-A’s Winshape summer camps. But his ultimate dream is to work on documentaries.
“My main goal is to get into documentary filmmaking and telling meaningful stories,” he said.