Sweet corn, fresh tomatoes and juicy peaches are just a few of the Alexander City Farmers Market staples ready for purchase from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Broad Street Plaza.
The market kicks off this weekend and will run every Saturday through September with the fresh offerings, homemade goods and a few new guidelines in place for everyone’s safety.
“The biggest changes will be obviously adhering to the rules for social distancing to lessen the spread of COVID-19,” Alex City Farmers Market manager Carly Herrmann said. “That’s really the only major difference — the precautions we’re taking to do that.”
These changes include setting up vendor tents 10 feet apart, which is every other parking space, farmers wearing gloves at all times and a handwashing station and sanitizer on site.
“There will be signs to not touch the produce or merchandise,” Herrmann said. “Instead you will point at what you’d like, hand the farmer your bag and they will put the produce in and hand it back.”
Masks are not required but highly encouraged, especially as the farmers market tends to have a heavy elderly population come through, many of whom rely on food vouchers. These vouchers are accepted by most of the 16 farmers signed up to participate this summer.
“We have a few farmers who may not be there the first week or two because they just don’t feel their produce is ready to be picked,” Herrmann said. “But they are guaranteed to come as soon as they can.”
Herrmann said farmers will bring seasonal produce, which may change throughout the season. All veteran farmers will return this year aside from one who doesn’t feel comfortable handling money at this time.
“I think the farmers market is wonderful because at a grocery store, you have no idea how many hands have touched the produce,” Herrmann said. “Here you know the farmer planted it, picked it and you knows it’s going straight to you.”
The farmers market will be arranged in a one-way traffic flow to limit groups congregating or being too close to one another.
“We will have a Main Street (Alexander City) table set up at the bottom of Broad Street and a volunteer to help greet and guide people as to what to do and where to go,” Herrmann said. “We are supplying bags as well. We have some reusable bags from last year that have my design printed on them and once those run out we will hand out normal plastic grocery bags.”
In addition to the farmers, Mary Finley will be on site selling cakes and baked goods and Bonnie Fields will be selling etched glass home décor. There will be no entertainment scheduled at this time, but Herrmann said she will monitor the situation as time goes by to see if it’s an option to add later.
“We encourage people to come and support our farmers and vendors and to continue to go downtown and visit local merchants and restaurants to support them too,” Herrmann said.
While the farmers market has one or two reliable volunteers to help with setup and breakdown of tents, Herrmann said she could always use more, especially now additional volunteers are needed to guide the crowds.
“We’re accepting all volunteers and would love to have you,” Herrmann said.
If interested in volunteering, email Herrmann at carlyherrmann@yahoo.com.