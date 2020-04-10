OK, here is another week and we are still in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. All the media outlets are full of dire reports, the latest breaking statistics and solemn pronouncements. By the time you get through listening to all the folks trying to outdo the other one with the worst news, you’re depressed and ready to give up. However, it ain’t over until the heavy lady sings in the opera, and she hasn’t even gotten on the stage yet. The world will survive this and later an evaluation will be made on how some folks overreacted and how stupid some others acted.
One thing about this crisis is the government has decided that a stimulus package of trillions of dollars will fix the problem right up. All it has to do is mail out checks to everyone and we’ll all be happy and ready to move on. With the way the stores are looking I think I had rather the government give me 40 acres, a mule and some seed corn to survive. Ask the folks down in Venezuela how important money is when there is nothing to buy and the lines go around the block. Yep, I think Ole Maud and 40 acres look pretty good right now.
Also, all this social distancing is a must, but is it ever hard on us extroverted people. We preachers like to shake hands, hug necks and kiss babies and not being able to interact with folks is a bummer. When this is over we’ll all squeeze each other half to death just because we are so glad to see them again, especially our family and grandkids. My wife says she likes this social distancing at home and thinks it will stay in place even after the all clear is sounded. That figures for most husbands, so it won’t be a big adjustment.
I will miss not attending church on Easter Sunday because of this coronavirus business. It’s always a festive celebration with everyone smiling, dressed up in their finest and the children looking like cherubs. OK, the truth is I’ll miss all the candy everyone brings me and the fellowship. That’s on the social side, but on the spiritual side I’ll miss worshiping in praise with my brothers and sisters in Christ. There is nothing like Easter songs to remind us of our victories through Christ and the better days to come. That is a part all of us will miss, regardless of how much our preacher sermonizes on TV.
This crisis has shown us again we aren’t in control of this world or even our own lives. A microscopic germ can disrupt the world and governments can impose all kinds of restrictions on us. That is why it’s good to remember we’re citizens of the Kingdom of Heaven and just live in this world. One day it will be replaced with a new one where there will be no more sickness, death, fear and persecutions. Our Lord’s death on the cross and resurrection from the grave has guaranteed us this promise. I may not be in church this Easter and I might miss out on my candy, but I will have the blessed assurance of eternal life through Christ. Beloved, that overcomes all this world’s present problems and calms our fears.
Because Big Brother has said we can only do essential traveling I feel it is essential I go to the store and buy a chocolate Easter bunny and some M&Ms. If you can’t eat the ears off a chocolate rabbit on Easter, then you have missed half the joy of the season. Happy Easter, wash your hands and stay away from one another for just a little longer.
Dr. Gerald Hallmark is a retired minister living in Alexander City whose column appears here each Friday.