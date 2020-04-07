After a three-plus year battle with breast cancer, Benjamin Russell’s assistant principal Kelli Kelly died Sunday but not without putting up a heckuva fight.
“She has been battling cancer for years and is the strongest woman I have ever met,” BRHS principal Anthony Wilkinson said. “Because most people would have given up but she fought until the very end.”
Although she had to retire in October for medical reasons, Kelly certainly made an impact on her co-workers, students and community.
Wilkinson said she was one of the first people he met when he came to BRHS and instantly hit it off with her and assistant principal Tracy McGhee.
“She was the face of Benjamin Russell and when you lose that it breaks your heart,” Wilkinson said.
Known for her infectious smile, fun-loving sense of humor and respect for all walks of life, Kelly truly cared for her students.
“She loved her students and loved everything about Benjamin Russell,” Wilkinson said. “She, at times, can be firm and fair and other times she’s like a mother hen with the students. She bent over backward for her kids and the staff.”
BRHS guidance counselor Kerrie Carr said they quickly became friends upon Kelly’s start at BRHS in 2011.
“Kelli was a team player,” Carr said. “When you work with high school students, you need to have a personality. Assistant principals almost always deal with discipline and even the kids she had to discipline knew she loved them and genuinely cared for them.”
Her love for the students and staff extended to keeping up with everyone’s milestones and making sure Wilkinson was in the loop.
“She always knew people’s birthdays, who was getting married, having a baby,” Wilkinson said. “She always stayed on top of that.”
Carr agreed the BRHS students were Kelly’s pride and joy — after her own kids, Sara Beth and Jackson, and husband, David.
“I think she was always for the underdog,” Carr said. “She advocated and fought for the kids who didn’t have anyone else and she was always there to help them.”
Carr seconded Wilkinson’s sentiment about strength being a top characteristic of Kelly’s.
“After she was diagnosed with cancer, you would never know it if you didn’t know her,” Carr said. “She would have treatment, come back to work and didn’t talk about it much. She continued to give 100%. She was a fighter.”
Kelly tried to always see the positive in every situation and kept her co-workers on their toes with her sense of humor.
“Her smile and her laugh will be the biggest things I’ll miss,” McGhee said. “It didn’t matter what the situation was or a bad day, she always had a smile on her face and found a way to make us laughing and keep us on a positive level. I’m really gonna miss that laugh.”
Wilkinson said, “I will remember all the times we cut up and clowned around. She’d do and say something that would make me laugh so hard my ribs would hurt.”
McGhee and Kelly worked together for about seven years and he said Kelly practiced respect and acceptance across the board.
“Not only students but faculty — she showed them how much she cared for them,” McGhee said. “Pretty much her life was focused on making others’ lives better and it didn’t matter if you were rich, poor, black, white, she was going to show love to anybody. That’s her personality and the type of person she was.”
Co-workers can quickly escalate into close friends as is evidenced by Kelly and BRHS registrar Lisa Pemberton.
Pemberton and Kelly met when they both worked at Stephens Elementary and remained friends after they temporarily parted ways professionally. They reunited at BRHS.
“Kelli was a special kind of person; I don’t even know how to describe her,” Pemberton said. “Kelli loved the children and was always going to do what was right by them. She was going to do the right thing and that’s what she expected everyone else to do. That’s what garnered her so much respect in the school system.”
Pemberton and Kelly talked on the phone for hours and felt that same urge to be honest and do right in their friendship.
“I respected the fact that she didn’t just tell me what I wanted to hear but what I needed to hear,” Pemberton said. “There are few and far between those friends who just get you and understand you.”
Pemberton said what she will miss the most is those phone calls and their weekly get-togethers to catch up over sushi.
“She was a great person and my closest friend,” Pemberton said. “Even though you know it’s coming and she’s in a better place it still is going to leave behind a big missing piece. That’s the hardest part — what we miss and the memories we have of them.”
The post about Kelly’s passing on Alexander City Schools Facebook page reached close to 40,000 people, was shared more than 700 times and had close to 300 comments as of Monday afternoon.
“I think that’s a pretty good indicator of how well she was loved,” Alexander City Schools Education Foundation director Jessica Sanford said in an email.
McGhee said, “She will be very well missed by a lot of people.”