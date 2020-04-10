My adamant, acid-tongued, Alabama-born grandmother was Big Ma — metaphorically and literally.
It was as routine for Big Ma to rifle her opinions as it is for birds to fly. She unleashed a corker when she said some folks don’t believe fat meat is greasy. Some Alabama events that occurred between March 26 and April 3 confirmed her thesis.
On March 26, East Alabama Medical Center doctors penned a plea to churches. It urged religious leaders to consider the health and safety of the community — wow, what a concept — and immediately halt in-person services. The letter said, “The last public setting for a sizable number of (confirmed cases) was at church. Not at one church, or churches in one town, but at church in general.”
Documented cases abound. Houses of worship are absolute vector sites for COVID-19. A vector is an insect or animal which carries germs that cause disease. Some churches may continue to conduct in-person services — court disaster and death could be caused by their deliberate act —then expect God to deliver them. Christ denounced tempting God by refusing Satan’s dare to leap from the Temple’s apex then have God deliver him.
Leviticus Chapters 13 and 14 prove especially relevant now. When a person was brought to the priest, he immediately quarantined those with signs of an infectious skin disease. A person with a serious skin disease was banished, forced to cover their upper lip and cry unclean — unclean to warn anyone approaching them to prevent the contagion from ravaging the community. This is much like COVID-19, which proves doubly dangerous as a person lacking symptoms can still infect others.
On March 28 Gov. Kay Ivey’s state public health order banned all non-work gatherings with 10 or more people or any sized non-work gatherings where it’s impossible to maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between people. Although the order didn’t specify churches, most church services include more than 10 people. Nevertheless, despite doctors’ pleas to churches or Ivey’s order, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church pastor Willie Broadnax said on March 29 he would continue Wednesday and Sunday in-person services, according to a report from Montgomery Advertiser.
“We seem to be going toward fear instead of faith,” Broadnax told the Advertiser.
Would Broadnax and Rodney Howard-Brown, an evangelist in Florida recently arrested for holding an in-person service, assemble in a building whose roof was sheared off, lacked running water and nails jutted out of the floor? Why not? Their dismissive attitudes are fanaticism. Pastors should protect their flock, not endanger them. COVID-19 has riddled Chambers County with a per capita infection rate of 223 per 100,000, according to the Advertiser. That’s almost four times greater than the next most afflicted Alabama county. Ephesians 5:15 urges believers to live with forethought — not as fools, but as wise.
On Oct. 9, 1918, Cleveland, Ohio responded to the Spanish flu outbreak by ordering all theaters, movie houses, dance halls, night schools and churches to close within days. Next were art museums, public libraries, bowling alleys and poolrooms. Public weddings, funerals and museums were banned. Even with the restrictions, 3,600 people died between September and December. Two weeks after Spanish flu was identified in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania leaders still allowed public events. More than 17,500 Philadelphians died of the flu in the first six months; 4,500 in one week; 837 in a single day on Oct. 12, according to the New York Times.
On March 24, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the Birmingham City Council issued a stay-at-home order which they’ve extended to the end of April. On April 2, a CNN graphic showed 37 states that enacted stay home orders. Alabama hadn’t at that time.
Why? Because in Ivey’s words: Alabama wasn’t Louisiana, wasn’t New York and wasn’t California. Ivey’s foggy rationale produced foot dragging. Embrace wisdom, understanding and rely on scientific based data.
Marc D. Greenwood is a Camp Hill resident and weekly columnist for The Outlook.