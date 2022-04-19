Dr. Beverly Price has been selected to lead Alexander City Schools as the school distrtict’s interim superintendent. She was officially appointed to the position during a board of education meeting on Tuesday.
The Alexander City Board of Education voted unanimously to approve Price to the position, bringing 17 years of experience in education to her new leadership role.
Alexander City school board president Kevin Speaks said the board is looking forward to Price’s guidance and leadership in the months ahead.
“We are confident in your abilities to lead us during this time of transition. As we narrow down and finalize the timeline to make that position permanent, we will release that information publicly, but we look forward to Dr. Price’s leadership during that time,” Speaks said.
Price has worked in Alexander City Schools for the entirety of her career, beginning in 2002 as the assistant principal at Radney Elementary School. From there, she moved up to principal before taking the position of district school improvement coach and later becoming the principal of Alexander City Middle School.
Since 2019, she has served as deputy superintendent, a position created by current Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford at the time to organize and align the school system.
As deputy superintendent Price coordinated grants and made sure the schools were in compliance with federal and state programs. She also worked with business and community partners to make sure graduates were satisfying the needs of the community.
Of the decision, Lankford said he felt the board had made a wise choice with Price’s appointment.
“I want to thank Dr. Price for the past three and a half years where we have been a tag-team together. I think the board made a wise decision by selecting Dr. Price and we will continue to work together,” he said. “We will continue to move forward together, and I have a lot of confidence about where we are going.”
According to the board’s resolution, Price will officially assume the role of superintendenteffective April 30, with her term not to exceed six months, set to end on or before October 30, 2022. At that time, a permanent superintendent is expected to be appointed.