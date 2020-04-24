An Alexander City man has been arrested and is facing charges related to child sex crimes.
According to a release from the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the department's investigative unit and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) conducted an investigation on Tuesday which led to the arrest of Benjamin David Barnes, 40, of Alexander City.
Barnes was arrested as a result of an investigation regarding the transmission of sexually explicit photos to a 13-year-old female as well as electronic solicitation of minor.
Barnes was charged with electronic solicitation of a child and transmission of obscene material to a child by computer.
Barnes was placed in the Tallapoosa County Jail with a $40,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing.