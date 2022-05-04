Alexander City residents gathered downtown Saturday to celebrate the first annual Gumbo Get Down, a day that was filled with fun and food as locals competed for the best gumbo recipe in Tallapoosa County.
During the festivities, 15 teams prepared various gumbo dishes with chicken, seafood and a variety mix being among the popular ingredients.
Main Street Alexander City hosted the inaugural food festival as a fundraiser, with all proceeds split between the organization’s operational expenses and downtown programs, including beautification projects and community events.
Executive Director Stacey Jeffcoat described the event as a success and one that the organization hopes to make an annual festival following such positive community feedback.
“It was so much fun watching the 15 teams prepare the gumbo and then get to sample all of it. The judges said that there was not one bad gumbo, they were all delicious and very creative. It was great seeing all of the people downtown enjoying the event,” she said.
Jeffcoat attributed the festival’s success to the community at large, noting the organization's sponsors, the gumbo teams that competed, judges, volunteers, the City of Alexander City and the Main Street Board.
The city council noted community reactions as particularly positive, and expressed their support of similar ventures in the future during a regularly scheduled council meeting on Monday.
Councilman Chris Brown recounted the day as a time to reconnect with neighbors and enjoy quality time with fellow Alexander City residents.
"It was an awesome event Saturday. I had the opportunity to go downtown and I couldn’t even put a number on the people there, just hundreds and hundreds from all over,” Brown said. “It was great to see everyone come together to host good food, fellowship and something I hadn’t seen in a long time.”
The contest ran from 12 – 4 p.m. with winners being selected from several categories: seafood, chicken and sausage, as well as specialty, best-looking booth and a people’s choice award.
Stephanie Coley, a festival judge, described the food as delicious and even a little overwhelming with so many great entries.
“Being a gumbo contest judge sounded like a good idea, until the container count was at 19-20, I didn't know that some teams were in multiple categories, but we passed stuffed and moved to slap-happy pretty quick,” she said.
$100 cash prizes were awarded in several categories, including for best-looking booth and a people’s choice award, where the public voted on their favorite gumbo recipe.
In addition to good fun, there were inflatable rides and live music from the BRHS Jazz Band.
The list of winners for each category included: Alex City Glass for Best Seafood; Talisi Slough Gumbo Crew for Best Chicken and Sausage; John McKelvey for Specialty; The Three Little Pigs for People’s Choice and The El Gumbro’s for Best Decorated Booth.