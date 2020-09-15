You've seen him on billboards.
You know the ones.You can't miss them; they're every few miles — or so it seems — as you drive down the interstate.
He's Alexander Shunnarah, and he does more than just work as an attorney and star on billboard facades. Now, he's working to honor teachers who deserve recognition.
Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys is excited to bring back the ‘Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month’ initiative for its second year and expand the initiatives’ reach across the state of Alabama, according to a recent press release.
Last year, the successful campaign highlighted Birmingham-Metro area educators. But this year the program will spotlight K-12 teachers across the entire state. The nominations opened Sept. 9 and will continue until May 2021 for the 2020-21 school year.
The campaign received over 400 nominations and featured eight teachers in the Birmingham-Metro area last year. To continue celebrating the work educators are doing to better their communities and the future generations, Shunnarah is seeking to make this year even bigger by honoring two to three teachers per month based on nominations made from students, parents, faculty, staff and peers across Alabama.
“We started this campaign as an opportunity for the community to thank the hard working and dedicated teachers for all that they do,” said Alexander Shunnarah, president and CEO of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. “This year we are excited to be able to expand the initiative to make it bigger and better by doubling the number of featured teachers and expanding the reach of the campaign to include the entire state of Alabama. Teachers deserve to be recognized for their dedication and the impact they make every day in the classroom or virtually.”
As a token of gratitude, selected teachers will receive a $250 VISA gift card and their headshot on an Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys digital billboard for a day. To nominate a teacher visit https://shunnarah.com/teacher-of-the-month-initiative/ and complete the form with detailed and specific information explaining why your nominee is deserving of the ‘Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month’ honor.
For more information on the Teacher of the Month Initiative, please contact Krista Conlin at krista@kcprojects.net.