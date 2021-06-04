The COVID-19 pandemic altered last year’s Sun Festival but this year will be back close to normal.
Children will be able to play, a motorcycle ride returns and more. The 9th Annual Alexander City Sun Festival is here.
“We are looking forward to being back on track and being able to have a full schedule leading into the weekend of JazzFest this year,” Alexander City Chamber of Commerce vice president of marketing and special events Kim Dunn said. “It kicked off Thursday night with Strand Sessions.”
Sun Festival is more than a week of fun activities.
“It is just a fun, fun week of lots of stuff to do for our community and for visitors to the area,” Dunn said. “Most of it is good free family entertainment. You can’t ask for any more than that.”
Ax throwing returns for its second year to the festival in downtown at 7 p.m. Friday.
“The ax throwing tournament is $25 per person but there is a $100 grand prize and your own custom engraved ax,” Dunn said.
There is also Russell Lands’ Friday on the Green from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Dunn said a kid favorite returns to downtown Saturday morning.
“Tykes in Trucks is always a favorite,” Dunn said. “There are lots of trucks and tractors and fire trucks and police cars and a little bit of everything for kids to climb on and play on. We will also have Kona Ice, face painting and cotton candy. A lot of our sponsors are doing games.”
Children at Tykes in Trucks will get a few surprise vehicles closer to lunch.
“We are bringing back the motorcycle ride this year on Saturday,” Dunn said. “It is something we haven’t done in a few years. Registration starts (at the Lake Martin Innovation Center) at 8 a.m. Saturday and the ride starts at 9:30 a.m. and they will end up downtown at Tykes and Trucks.”
Monday kicks off everyone’s favorite the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Hunt. Clues to the medallion’s location will be released on the Facebook pages of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, Sun Festival Alexander City, Alexander City Outlook and read on the Front Porch at 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
“When they find it, we ask them to call Kowaliga Country and bring the medallion to the Outlook to have a picture made and collect a check,” Dunn said. “If it is not found by 3 p.m. we release an additional clue.”
Monday Sun Festival will feature Bark in the Park at Strand Park. It is an evolution of the Dog Gone Good Parade.
“We are still going to have the parade but we are also going to have vendors with stuff for the dogs,” Dunn said. “The Lake Martin Humane Society is going to be there doing adoptables. We have a group called Bama Air Dogs that are doing a frisbee demonstration with the dogs to jump and fly and catch the frisbee. It should be lots of fun for whether you have a dog or not just to watch and see them perform.”
Faith night at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Strand Park will be similar to years past with a cookout. The Mill Two Eighty will be utilized if the weather is bad.
Friday features a cooking contest.
“Cake, Bake and Roll is always fun,” Dunn said. “We want to encourage everybody to bake a dessert because there are cash prizes that go along with that one. So bake your favorite blue ribbon dessert and bring it out.”
There are activities planned every day but Sunday.
“It rolls into the Alexander City Jazz Festival,” Dunn said. “We have a great lineup for the 31st Annual Jazz Festival.”
The first night of the jazz festival is at Strand Park beginning at 6 p.m. and goes to Russell Lands Amphitheatre 6 p.m. Saturday June 12.