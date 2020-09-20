The Alexander City City Council faces tough decisions to achieve a balanced budget.
Department heads are asking for more positions to provide better services for Alexander City residents. They are also making requests of the council to fund capital projects.
Alexander City finance director Sandy Stanbrough said the fiscal year 2021 working budget includes a 3% cost of living adjustment and the requests for new employees. But conservative revenue estimations leave only $142,913 to cover nearly $4 million in capital requests for the city’s general fund.
Mayor Tommy Spraggins said at a budget work session Thursday the city council faces tough decisions as it seeks to pass a budget Oct. 5.
“It doesn’t leave much for capital projects,” Spraggins said. “We have either got to have more revenue, cut expenses or borrow money.”
Spraggins and Stanbrough made revenue projections based on fiscal year 2019. The record revenue of the past few months is not taken into account.
“We purposely didn’t forecast an increase in sales tax,” Spraggins said.
The last few months have seen 10% increase in sales tax collections over 2019 and the council agreed to keep revenue estimates conservative.
In the city’s general fund, labor and its benefits will cost an estimated $14.7 million.
“The total includes a 3% percent pay increase,” Stanbrough said. “It also includes all of the employer matching taxes, healthcare, (Retirement Systems of Alabama) contributions, overtime and other benefits.”
Some of the increase in labor costs comes from 78 of the 267 city employees under the general fund receiving step raises for employment longevity.
“Everything is figured in,” Stanbrough said. “Any changes down in the pay raise would reduce the cost of labor.”
Parks and recreation director Sonny Wilson requested two new positions — a maintenance worker that would cut grass and a landscaping employee, who would lead a grass cutting crew but not be a supervisor. Wilson said the department’s responsibilities have grown.
“I’ve been here nine years,” Wilson said. “We’ve added Byers Field, the soccer fields and the new municipal complex. We are already stretched. We need help cutting the 90 to 100 acres of grass. We just have two guys now.”
Wilson said parks and rec has had an issue the last several months hiring employees.
“We do a great job with what we got,” Wilson said. “We have tried to hire help. We have had jobs for two to three months that we haven’t been able to fill.”
City engineer Gerard Brewer said public works needs to add two people to create another litter crew adding to the two already there. Brewer said another mechanic is needed at the city shop. Brewer said the slot has been open but unfunded. However, as fleet vehicles begin to age some, maintenance needs go up.
Brewer also requested two new positions to cut grass.
“We are cutting grass at Sugar Creek (Wastewater Treatment),” Brewer said. “They did it with overtime.”
Brewer said water treatment employees were cutting the grass most often accruing overtime at rates of $30 and more per hour.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said he was going to fill two positions in animal control because it created issues with the population at the animal shelter. Turner wants to shift the positions to create a lead dispatcher.
“Currently we have police officers trying to supervise dispatchers,” Turner said. “(The position) was there at one time.”
Turner said the city’s dispatch requires three people per shift and certifications specializing in dispatch. Recreating the lead dispatch position will solve several problems, he said.
Turner also requested creating security positions for the entrance at the new municipal complex. Turner hopes to be able to use retired law enforcement in part-time positions but may need to hire a full time employee if that measure doesn’t work.
Turner and fire chief Reese McAlister asked for help moving forward with increasing pay for public safety employees.
“It will help with retention,” Turner said. “We are becoming a training ground for other departments. Officers can go to other departments 30 minutes away and make $5,000 more per year.”
Councilmember Scott Hardy said Tier 1 benefits help in recruitment and retention but more needs to be done.
“We are losing people on an exponential basis,” Hardy said. “We are losing more by not paying attention to public safety.”
Turner said starting salary was an issue but pay for seasoned officers needs to be addressed.
“When I started in 1992, an officer started out at $26,000 per year,” Turner said. “We only pay $31,000 now to start out with. We have people working overtime to get a sustainable wage. We were one of the highest paid departments at one time. Now we are low to midrange.”
Councilmember Eric Brown said the pay structure for all city employees, public safety included, needs to be addressed.
“There is no incentive to work hard,” Brown said. “You just have to work enough to not get fired. We have some new people making more than those who have been here a while. There is no incentive to try hard.
“The whole overall system needs to be addressed. We have to find a way to make it work out for public safety and other employees. We have to find a way to lift everybody up. We are just putting Band-Aids on things.”
Department heads made capital requests for the fiscal year 2020, many of which were put off in the last few months as the unknown of the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Those requests and more were made.
The council will take up budget discussions again at 4 p.m. Thursday. No decisions have been made but Thursday’s meeting will see numbers pushed around as the council closes in on the final budget vote Oct. 5.