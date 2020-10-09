The Alabama National Guard 214th Military Police Company of Alexander City deployed last month to Kenosha, Wisconsin and could deploy again to help provide support to law enforcement during and after protests if needed.
The 214th assisted Wisconsin law enforcement in August and September as protests followed the law enforcement involved shooting death of Jacob Blake in August. About 70 members of the 214th were on the ground in Kenosha as President Donald Trump visited the area to praise law enforcement.
The 214th is one of several Alabama guard units that could be called on if unrest happens in the eastern United States again. The 214th is now part of the National Guard Response Team effort to help with public safety.
“The Alabama National Guard has been selected to support the National Guard Response Team effort,” Alabama National Guard director of public affairs LTC Tim Alexander said in an email. “The National Guard Response Team is a contingency response unit comprised of military police units that are specially trained to support law enforcement. The missions they will perform depends upon the situation, but duties may include point and area security, manning traffic control points, directing foot traffic, providing security and escort for emergency personnel and equipment and transporting law enforcement personnel.”
The National Guard Response teams have been created to provide military units capable of responding rapidly as governors across the U.S. continue to request support to law enforcement according to Alexander.
Two teams have been created across the U.S., one based in Arizona to respond to requests in the western United States and one in Alabama to respond to governor requests in the eastern part of the United States.
“Arizona and Alabama are uniquely positioned and equipped with airlift resources and military police units that allow them to be rapidly deployed,” Alexander said. “Multiple military police personnel and units from across the state are currently assigned to this mission under the 214th and 152d MP companies.”
The deployments do not come at the cost of the Alabama taxpayers.
“If there is a need, the governor of State X can request the governor of State Y to send National Guard personnel to assist,” Alexander said. “The assistance will be funded by the requesting state.”
Alexander said it is unknown of the timing of future deployments of the 214th if needed in the U.S. in the future to assist law enforcement in keeping the peace.
“Timeframes are dependent upon where the supporting units are coming from and where they are going,” Alexander said.