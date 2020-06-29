An Alexander City woman died today in a car crash south of Dadeville.
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two vehicles were involved in the crash at 11:33 a.m. today.
Melissa A. Carson, 53, was killed when the 2006 Hummer H3 in which she was the passenger struck a 2013 Mack truck.
Carson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Highway 50 near the 11-mile marker, approximately 11 miles south of Dadeville.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Highway Patrol Division troopers continue to investigate.