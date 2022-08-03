Beginning this week, one of the country’s largest grocery stores will offer a new COVID-19 vaccine in Alexander City.
Winn-Dixie will be administering Novavax vaccines to individuals ages 18 and older in nearly 100 of the grocery store’s pharmacies starting Thursday, August 9.
In accordance with the updated CDC and FDA guidelines, the company explained the rollout is part ofan effort to keep customers, employees and the communities it serves safe and healthy.
Four Alabama stores are participating in the vaccine rollout:
7946 Vaughn Road, Montgomery
1061 US Hwy 280 East, Alexander City
701 East Main St, Prattville
1952 W. Dallas Avenue, Selma
Vaccines are available (while supplies last) as a two-dose primary series, administered three to eight weeks apart, and are recommended for all adults, including those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
The grocer is offering online appointments and walk-ins for all Novavax (Thursdays and Saturdays only). Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are also available to eligible individuals.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.