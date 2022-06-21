Two buildings stand empty in downtown Alexander City.
They once housed Alexander City City Hall and the Alexander City Police Department and have remained empty for almost two years after city officials moved the city’s operations to the municipal building. City leaders sought ideas and proposals of what to do with the empty buildings once the city vacated them through a request for proposals (RFP).
“We got proposals from contractors if we did anything with the buildings,” Mayor Woody Baird said at a public hearing where the city council was seeking information on what to do with the buildings. “One came from Oregon.”
Estimates have put demolition of the buildings at $400,000 for asbestos removal and to tear the buildings down plus removing the debris. Estimates from 2019 also place renovations to the buildings to bring them up to code and ADA compliance nearing $6 million and that doesn’t factor in price increases seen in construction over the last few years.
Some in attendance at the meeting said a decision has already been made by the Alexander City City Council and the hearing was just going through the motions.
“There is no for or against tearing them down,” Council President Buffy Colvin said. “We are just listening to your ideas for these buildings. What do you want us to do with it? What do you see those buildings being or not being?”
Alexander City Arts (ACA) president Mary Wood Perry said the organization has been presenting programs in Alexander City for 54 years, most recently at the Benjamin Russell High School auditorium and at the Betty Carol Graham Center on the campus of Central Alabama Community College. Perry said the organization could see a use for the old city hall but also for constructing a new facility if the buildings were torn down.
“[ACA] could visualize using the former city hall building as a gathering space for receptions or exhibitions, patron parties and upcoming performances such as Dining and Dancing with Glen Miller next Valentines Day,” Perry said. “However that use would be contingent upon bringing the building up to code and modifying into an acceptable performance space. If the decision is made to demolish the two buildings, the site would be appropriate, if not ideal, for a dedicated performing arts center/civic center that could be utilized by Alex City Arts, ACT II community theater and a number of other arts organizations in town.”
Alexander City resident Arlean Wyckoff said the demolition of the buildings would be another mistake causing would-be shoppers to not stop in the downtown area. Wyckoff said the first mistake was the roundabout forcing many traveling through Alexander City to avoid downtown and the second mistake was moving city operations to the municipal complex.
“Who wants those two buildings demolished and leave a wide open space?” Wyckoff asked “What can the city do with downtown when you take away those two buildings?”
Wyckoff had no specific ideas of what could go into the buildings but conversations need to happen to come up with a reuse of the buildings.
“If you do nothing you will accomplish nothing,” Wyckoff said. “We can do better than this. We can work together as a community and find something to do with those buildings.”
Henry Foy has owned and operated Emporium Wine in downtown Alexander City for 18 years. Foy said the buildings, especially the old courthouse that housed the Alexander City Police Department are crucial to downtown.
“Downtown is where Alexander City began when Richard Young marked off the town of Youngsville in 1860 which included two blocks to be used as a public square,” Foy said. “Court Square is central to Alexander City. Leveling these two buildings will destroy our story and leave a huge gap in the cityscape.”
Foy said he recognizes renovations of old buildings present issues and would like to see a proposal from a historic preservationist architect about the buildings before a decision is made. If demolition is still the decision, Foy wants city leaders to make sure demolition isn’t the only thing in the plan.
Costs are the biggest prohibitive factor. Community development director Al Jones said the city could get a historic preservation grant but it would only amount to $50,000, far short of what would be needed. Jones said there are other grants but again fall far short of what is needed to renovate the buildings and those grants are currently being used elsewhere in the city.
“We can’t get one because we have one currently for a water project replacing water lines downtown near First United Methodist Church,” Jones said. “A decision has already been made when that is complete to try to get another grant to continue the water project.”
Many of the water lines in downtown are nearly 100 years old and failed to supply water during the fire at the church a year ago.
Foy said he wants the council to look at the costs beyond demolition to include the financial impact on downtown businesses and the city’s economy.
“You can put a new building on it but you can’t replicate what we have,” Foy said. “There is a cost associated with all that. I think we need to put our heads together to work to a solution.
I’m not saying the buildings don’t have to be torn down but when you do, you better have a plan for replacement.”
Colvin said the city would seek RFPs again and hold more meetings before the council made a decision on what to do. The city is also accepting comments and emails on the buildings until 5 p.m. July 1 through its website at alexandercityal.gov or by email at cityclerk@alexandercityal.gov.