According to a press release distributed Wednesday, the Alexander City Walmart is ready to receive and dispense the recently FDA authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, today as supplies allow.
The medication will only be available at certain Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in a limited number of states until more supply is available. In Tallapoosa County, the medications are only available at the Alexander City Walmart. In Elmore County, the Millbrook Walmart is offering the medications. The medications are only available with a prescription from a health care provider. Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available by curbside pickup.
“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, Walmart senior vice president of pharmacy. “This medication offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”
Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir were authorized by the FDA to treat COVID-19 on December 22 and 23, respectively.
Molnupiravir
A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on December 16 saw a 50 percent reduction in hospitalization in patients taking Molnupiravir.
Merck’s Molnupiravir was authorized by the FDA on December 23 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate. Molnupiravir is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset.
According to the FDA, Molnupiravir is not authorized for patients younger than 18, nor is it authorized for pre-exposure or post-exposure prevention of COVID-19.
Paxlovid
Pfizer’s internal interim analysis showed an 89 percent reduction in risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death in patients treated with Paxlovid.
Pfizer’s Paxlovid was authorized by the FDA on December 22 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults and select pediatric patients positive with SARS-COV-2 and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
According to the FDA, Paxlovid – packaged as nirmatrelvir and ritonavir – is not authorized for the pre-exposure or post-exposure prevention of COVID-19. It is also not authorized for treatment of those requiring hospitalization due to severe or critical COVID-19.
Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are not substitutes for vaccination. The FDA urges the public to get vaccinated and receive boosters when eligible.