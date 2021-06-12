Alexander City Schools is rolling back its virtual academy, limiting it to high school students and bringing it under the purview of the Benjamin Russell High School principal Dr. Anthony Wilkinson.
Since 2016, Alabama public schools have been required to provide a virtual path to graduation for ninth- through 12th-graders, but the Alexander City Virtual Academy was an expanded project open to all grades that had been expedited by the pandemic.
Earlier this year, the school system opened the brick-and-mortar location for its virtual academy as a space for teachers to broadcast lessons from and for students to meet for group study. Alex City Schools will keep the building located at the old Russell Corp. office for multi-purpose use.
"We'll have some virtual school element. It will fall back under the high school principal but we will extend it to evening class opportunities," Alex City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said. "We're also going to be using (the building) as a professional development site where we will host professional development for our teachers."
Former Alexander City Virtual Academy director Dr. Mary Holloway's contract has not been renewed, according to May's board of education meeting minutes released Thursday.
The student selection process is also changing. Last summer, students were encouraged to test the virtual program out in a virtual academy "boot camp" in August, but anyone could enroll. Given the national volume of evidence this past year on the detriments of virtual learning, however, Lankford said that going forward, the virtual academy will be a program students must apply for.
"You must meet the criteria," he said. "You have to have good attendance, good academic standing. You have to make sure that if you're in the virtual school, you have the discipline to stay on track."
Lankford expects the virtual school to have 20-50 students. He said Alex City Schools will release more information on the amended program within the coming weeks.