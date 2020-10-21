The goal of a business is to make a profit.
City services such as water, sewage, gas and electric are businesses too. While the goal in city services isn’t necessarily to make a profit, they can’t lose money either.
How many businesses receiving $44 in revenue for every $100 it spends can survive one or more years? According to accountants with Jackson Thornton, Alexander City has such a business — sewer.
“It costs $31 every month for every residential customer on the system plus another $11 per 1,000 gallons of sewage produced,” Jackson Thornton’s Jim Marshall said. “Alexander City is charging that same resident $10 every month to be on the system plus charging $6.34 per 1,000 gallons of sewage produced.”
Marshall said the average monthly residential bill for sewage would need to increase $49 to cover the costs of providing the service. Marshall said he has seen base costs in Alabama municipalities as high as $41 to $45.
Marshall and Jackson Thornton’s Sarah Chandler have been studying the cost of services in Alexander City for the last several months. Monday they presented their findings to the city council in a work session and suggested almost immediate changes are needed to be able to continue providing services.
“We can suggest doubling your rates (in sewer) and it still not be enough,” Marshall said. “We can defend doubling the rates. Looking back today, those rates haven’t been taken care of.”
Marshall said each utility needs to be looked at as a separate business with each covering its own costs with its own revenue.
The Jackson Thornton study came about when Alexander City leaders realized a rate increase or cost of services study hadn’t been done in more than a decade. Alexander City utility rates have been the same since 2012. Several city councils have struggled with how to fund large capital improvements in utilities. For the fiscal year 2021 budget, city utilities department heads presented more $31 million in needed capital projects over the next five years, but how do you fund capital improvements the city will use for decades?
“I’m a big proponent of borrowing money for generational projects,” Marshall said. “If you are paying cash for a project, you are paying for it now. These generational projects costs should be spread out over time so the person moving to town next year also contributes to funding the cost of these long-term projects. For a utility, debt makes sense. It’s a capital intensive project.”
Historically Alexander City has allotted about $4 million per year for capital improvements in utilities. Marshall suggested borrowing $11.4 million for 30 years to make the necessary improvements to cover the $31.4 million in utility capital requests.
Marshall and Chandler suggested not making a rate adjustment all at once, but over two to three years. Councilmembers were leaning toward the three-year plan. Raising the sewage fee alone would mean the average sewage bill would increase $16.50 per month once per year for three years.
“This is serious,” Marshall said. “You have ground to make up.”
Community development director Al Jones asked how Alexander City utility rates compared to other municipalities. Marshall said direct comparisons cannot be made.
“When you go shoe shopping, you do not take your neighbor’s feet,” Marshall said. “This is based on your systems.”
Marshall said systems in respective municipalities are different. A sewer system in one town may have no lift stations and the next 15. Marshall said each system has to be looked at on its own.
Marshall said some capital improvements may lower maintenance costs and the city could realize savings there to serve some of the debt.
The cost of services recovery is not as bleak for Alexander City’s other utilities.
In electric the city’s revenue is 102% of the cost of the service.
“You have an overage of $214,000,” Chandler said. “It’s not that much.”
The study showed overall 71% of the costs in electric go straight to the power bill.
“You are operating on 29 cents on the dollar,” Chandler said.
The 29 cents covers the costs of changing out poles, adding new lines and transformers, providing the trucks and manpower to maintain the system.
Also noteworthy in Alexander City is residential customers pay only 79% of the cost of the service. The difference is made up with industrial customers paying 135% and businesses 120%.
Alexander City loses money on gas.
“It is $126,000 under,” Chandler said. “It is a near wash.”
Chandler noted residential customers see a large benefit compared to other gas customer classifications. Residential customers pay 70% of what the service costs the city while businesses pay 135% and industrial customers pay 176% of what the service costs the city.
Water on the other hand punishes the residential customer.
“You have a recovery of 107% in water,” Chandler said. “You are $400,000 to the good.”
Chandler said residential customers pay 144% of what the service costs and business customers pay 143%. Notable losses in water include wholesale buyers such as the City of Dadeville, the Jacksons Gap and Walnut Hill water authorities along with the Town of New Site pay only 86% of the costs to provide water to the drop-off points. Electric producer Constellation pays only 61% of the costs the city covers for its water.
Chandler said things need to change in many of the rate classes across all of the utilities.
“There needs to be fairness and equity in the rates,” Chandler said. “Each utility should stand on its own. Customer groups need to pay their fair share and not subsidize other rate classes.”
Overall Alexander City utilities’ revenue covers 90% of the cost of the services.
“There is a shortfall of $2.8 million per year,” Chandler said. “You are recovering about 90 cents for every dollar you spend. Sewer is where the major need is.”
The study is flawed as it is based on 2017 data, the last year Alexander City has a completed audit. An audit for 2018 city financials is with the accounting firm Carr Riggs currently and expected shortly. The 2019 financials are nearly ready, according to city finance director Sandy Stanbrough. Fiscal year 2020 just closed and should audited soon as well.
“These numbers will likely get worse with newer data,” Chandler said. “As you can imagine costs have gone up since 2017. There is inflation too.”
The council is pondering capital projects and delayed approving a capital improvements budget until the study could be presented. The council gave no indication how it will proceed with capital budgeting. Mayor-elect Woody Baird takes office Nov. 2 as well as new District 6 councilmember Jimmy Keel.
Councilmember Eric Brown said he was torn over increasing rates.
“It’s frustrating to me to spread pennies around to cover all these costs,” Brown said. “We have way more needs than we can afford at these rates.”
Councilmember Chris Brown said something needs to be done soon.
“If we don’t put a plan in play now for capital projects and such, it could cost more money down the road,” Brown said.
Chandler and Marshall’s study looked only at costs. It made no suggestions as to how revenue would change with various rate changes. Both said with newer data from city financials and more input from city officials it could develop rate plans and project revenues.
The study noted Alexander City utilities were pretty much debt free.
Rice Advisory’s Chris Williams was at the work session to help councilmembers understand the debt options for capital projects in the city’ utilities.
“We work with a significant number of municipal utilities with debt,” Williams said. “They have to do it to keep it going. They can’t do it on cash alone. This is nothing new in municipal finance at all.”
Williams said with current interest rates in the bond market, Alexander City could borrow $11.4 million for 30 years at 3% with an annual debt service of $580,000. If the council decides to borrow money or sell bonds, Williams also said $1 million costs approximately $50,000 per year in debt service with current financial market conditions.
No immediate decision will be made on utility rate increases.
“I think we need to have a couple town halls similar to the municipal complex,” councilmember Scott Hardy said. “We have got to communicate the needs of the utilities and the reasons for the rate increase to the citizens.”
Hardy and other councilmembers asked Chandler and Marshall to be available for the town halls. No dates were set as multiple calendars needed to be consulted.