Changes for Alexander City utility billing go into effect Monday but city leaders are already seeing results.
Last month the Alexander City City Council approved ordinances changing city utility billing cycles and deposits for new customers effective Monday, April 19.
“We appreciate the citizens for working with us on this,” Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird said. “We are already seeing a difference. The cutoff list has been shortened dramatically.”
The issue started with the billing cycle. Customers had two months before the city began to pursue the cutoff process. In some cases customers can be into the fourth billing cycle before utilities are cut off.
The change doesn’t allow a utility customer to accumulate a large bill over months.
“You will only be allowed to run one bill,” Baird said. “Ten days from when the bill is issued, a notice will be sent there has been no payment. At 20 days from that due date, utilities will be cut off.”
Baird said he understands some customers have worked on having two bills owed and knows the financial struggle some might have, but said many are trying to work with the new guidelines.
“They have been catching them up,” Baird said. “There is a lot of stimulus money out there right now. I advise if you get a stimulus check to pay some on your utility bill to get caught up, so you are current and don’t run the risk of being cut off.”
Baird said city utilities can also be paid online or with auto-draft. Information about the online and auto-draft options is available on the city’s website at alexandercityal.gov/utilities/page/utility-collections.
The current deposits for utilities do not cover the average unpaid utility bills. Currently the most any residential customer puts down for utilities deposits is $125.
Starting Monday the deposits will change for new utility customers.
“Any new account, a soft credit check will be done,” Baird said. “Depending on those results will determine the deposit. This is for new accounts only.”
The soft credit check does not affect a person’s credit and categorizes new customers into three categories. New deposits for the city’s four utilities of electric, water, sewer and gas will range from $200 for potential customers marked green, $450 for those scored yellow and $600 in the red zone.
A green customer should have a credit score above 665. A yellow customer’s credit score would be between 575 and 664. A red customer’s credit score would be 574 and below. The new deposit amounts would only apply to new customers.
The city has also hired a collection agency to collect delinquent utility accounts.