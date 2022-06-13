The start of the second week of June is going to be hotter than the last as the first heat advisory for the summer was announced on Monday for much of Alabama.
Tallapoosa County is one of 39 counties across central and northern Alabama under a heat advisory as temperatures across the state rose to the lower or mid 90s.
Alexander City saw its first 90-degree day of the year on Monday according to Thomas C. Russell Field 2022 Temperature History.
Heat advisories are released when the heat index — the combination of humidity levels and air temperature used to determine how temperatures feel on the ground — goes beyond what would be considered normal temperatures for that given month. The number varies for each region within a state but central Alabama’s “danger zone” for heat indices is around 105 degrees. Alexander City hit a heat index of 103 degrees around noon on Monday.
With temperatures forecast to continue rising, it’s up to members of the community to stay safe and cool by adhering to safe weather practices.
Children and pets should be kept out of direct and plenty of fluids should be consumed if spending time outside or in the heat.
Lake-goers should bring extra water and be conscious about how much time they are spending on the water versus how much they are drinking. Drinking more than one bottle of water per hour spent outside is a good rule of thumb to keep hydration up.
Car interiors can reach temperatures of 138 degrees Fahrenheit when exposed to direct sunlight with outside temperatures at 90 degrees or higher, as such, time spent in the car should be limited and extreme caution should be taken when transporting small children. Children or pets should not be left in a turned off enclosed car under these weather conditions.
Members of the community should reach out to elderly citizens to make sure they are properly shielded from the heat.
Anyone seen to be overheated should be moved to a shaded or cool area and given medical attention.
Observing signs of heat exhaustion could the difference between life or death for someone experiencing medical distress in temperatures above 100 degrees. Some signs may include headaches, fatigue, dizziness or confusion, loss of appetite, fast beathing and excessive sweating or clammy skin. If not treated correctly, heat exhaustion may develop into a life-threatening heat stroke. Anyone suspected of having a heat stroke should immediately be transported to the hospital for medical attention. Some symptoms of a stroke may include slurred speech, nausea and vomiting, seizures, excessive or lack stop of sweating, and a loss of consciousness.
The heat advisory will last until 7 p.m. Tuesday unless extended by the National Weather Service.