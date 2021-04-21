Alexander City will soon attempt to collect unpaid fines and fees from municipal court.
The Alexander City Municipal Court has more than $133,000 in uncollected fines and fees from just 2020 and 2021. Given settlements with federal courts the city had to be careful on collecting the past due monies, but new court clerk Tiffany Patterson has found a solution; but not before trying to collect the funds through a simple request.
“I sent out 20 letters stating basically you owe this much money and you have until this court date,” Patterson said. “If you don’t come and try to set up a payment arrangement or pay this by then you are going to have come in front of the judge and he will determine if you are sentenced to jail time or give you an extended time to pay the fines.”
Patterson said many of the letters came back, likely because of bad addresses but traditional means will not work to collect the monies.
“With the Southern Poverty Law Center suit, we can’t put a debt collector on these people,” Patterson said. “I have gotten with other clerks and other places and they use Municipal Intercept Service (MIS).”
MIS is able to collect the owed monies in many cases but not through debt collection services.
“We actually have to go in and put the information in the system giving (MIS) a good Social Security number and good first and last name. At that point they will run a report during tax season every year. They will go in and pull the funds these folks are owed from their state tax returns.”
Patterson said MIS will then notify the person where funds were collected by mail. But the process doesn’t stop there.
“This is money they know they owe in most cases,” Patterson said. “They can appeal and it could be that we have to refund them.”
Patterson said a winnable appeal could be where the fine had previously been paid and was not entered correctly into the city’s system.
“In that case we would refund them,” Patterson said.
Patterson said MIS solves several issues.
“There is not just enough time in the day to try and send letters to all of these people and bring them back to court,” Patterson said. “It is money that is owed and they know they owe it. It is hit or miss if you catch them or not.”
Patterson said MIS is endorsed by the Alabama League of Municipalities and that the Alabama Attorney General has issued an opinion allowing municipalities to collect overdue fines this way.
The Alexander City City Council approved using MIS to help collect old municipal court fines and fees at Monday’s council meeting.
The Alexander City Municipal Courts are studying other ways to increase revenues in the city. With traffic citations most of the fines are distributed to state entities with the city getting very little. A system called deferred prosecution is done in most state courts allowing an offender to meet certain conditions and pay fines during a probation period. In those instances, the municipality is allowed to keep most of the monies collected and the offender often sees the case dismissed or charges lowered.
“We are looking into it,” Patterson said. “It is a slow process. We have other things to smooth out first. We have actually done a small deferred prosecution with some speeding tickets and it has been absolutely wonderful.”