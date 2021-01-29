Stephens Elementary School teacher Kristin Jordan took one for the team Friday.
Jordan was reluctantly among the first Alexander City Schools teachers to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Russell Medical. Jordan even had a 12-year-old support person to hold her hand.
“Brinley (Pritchard) stood beside me and comforted me as I got my shot,” Jordan said. “She is my best teacher friend’s daughter.”
Jordan joked easily with other teachers as they waited 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
“It was a breeze,” Jordan said. “It wasn’t a big deal at all. Not only did my friend help me, the staff was very helpful and understanding of my needle fear. You can’t feel it.”
Jordan appreciated Brinley stepping in to comfort her for the first dose but has a special request for the second round due in about four weeks.
“Tim Tebow can come hold my hand for the second shot,” Jordan said. “She supported me through the entire process. She was fabulous support, but if I can just get Tim Tebow to hold my hand for the second shot it will be great.”
Jordan has other motives in mind when wanting Tebow to be at Russell Medical in a few weeks.
“I’m single and he is beautiful,” Jordan said. “He is a good guy too, but mainly because he is beautiful. I just love him.”
All joking aside, Jordan said she had to overcome her fear.
“It’s what teachers do,” Jordan said. “We are doing to protect our students — our families.”
Alexander City Schools’ Gail Brassell received her vaccination Friday like Jordan and understands some of the fear involved.
“Early, some of the teachers were skeptical about it,” Brassell said. “Now they are on board to protect their family and students. It’s needed. You don’t know who is going to get sick and possibly die.”
Teacher Melinda Ligeon said she has thought about the possibility of adverse effects of the vaccine.
“I’m concerned but not worried,” Ligeon said. “It’s better than getting COVID-19.”
Jordan jokingly offered her thoughts.
“If you feel bad one day, that is way better than being down two or more weeks,” Jordan said.
Ligeon is happy to see the vaccine offered.
“I think it's wonderful,” Ligeon said. “They do things right at Alexander City Schools. I think it’s great teachers are getting it. I wish all teachers in the state could get it so easily.”
Russell Medical received extra Moderna vaccines this week to allow Alexander City teachers to be vaccinated.
“We received additional vaccines from the Alabama Department of Public Health,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said. “We know we can handle the school system and Russell Medical and CEO Jim Peace were happy to reach out to city school leaders to make it available to them. We are going to vaccinate willing faculty, staff and employees.”
Foy said school staff and teachers meet ADPH’s 1B criteria to be vaccinated at this time.
Alexander City Schools spokesperson Jessica Sanford said teachers are ready.
“When we surveyed teachers we had about 60% interest in getting vaccinated,” Sanford said.
About half of the teachers received their vaccine Friday and the other half will receive vaccines Friday, Feb. 5 at Russell Medical. Sanford said city schools will have a virtual day Feb. 5 and then again for the second dose of the vaccine. Sanford said more information about the virtual dates will also be sent out via SchoolCast and social media to remind parents.
Russell Medical allotted 240 Moderna vaccines for city schools.Foy is hopeful Russell Medical can offer COVID-19 vaccines.
“We have petitioned the state for as many vaccinations as possible,” Foy said. “Russell Medical wants to be able to offer the vaccinations to the public.”
Friday city schools’ staff will arrive at Russell Medical in shifts to get the vaccinations. Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford is pleased to see staff getting vaccinated.
“I want to express my sincere gratitude to Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace and the staff that is making this happen,” Lankford said. “I love the partnership we have and the community support we receive. I know this can be echoed for our teachers and staff because without this partnership, this would not be possible.”
ADPH announced it extended eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to include people 65 or older and additional groups of frontline workers, starting Feb. 8.
Frontline critical workers listed in the plan are as follows:
• First responders
• Corrections officers
• Food and agriculture workers
• U.S. Postal Service workers
• Manufacturing workers
• Grocery store workers
• Public transit workers
• People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education)
• Childcare workers
• Judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
Health care workers and those 75 and older are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.