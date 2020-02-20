Alexander City students showed their creative and innovative sides Thursday morning at a technology fair.
Radney Elementary School sixth-graders Ava Barrett and Abby Slagle showcased a 90-second stop-motion animated video showing a fish eating bubbles, butterflies flying and drawings in 725 frames. The video was one project shown at the Alabama Consortium for Technology and Education Region 9 Technology Fair at the Betty Carol Graham Center at Central Alabama Community College.
“We thought it would be good for us to incorporate our creativity with it,” Barrett said. “We just enjoyed doing it.”
The fair’s 14 categories included web design, animation, robotics, video production and more. The top-two finishers from each category earned a spot in the state competition at Auburn University Montgomery in April.
Radney student Sawyer Rollins won first digital art for the elementary portion of the contest while Benjamin Russell’s Lindsey Holloway and Leah Leonard placed first in digital art in the high school portion.
Radney teams Jeffrey McWaters and CJ scales won first in multimedia applications and Pryce Smith and Kennedy Rape placed second in multimedia applications. Kylee Sanders won the individual contest for Radney and Ty Watts took first for Benjamin Russell.
Benjamin Russell’s Hyunjun Chae won first for computer project programming and the BRHS team of Samuel Jones and Zachery Nail won audio production.
In the technology information literacy test, Slagle and Barrett took first and second place respectively in the fifth- and sixth-grade; BRHS students Haley Walker came in first and and Justin Hyche took second in the test for the ninth- and 10th-grade and Noah Benton took first and Zachery Champion placed second for the 11th- and 12th-grade exam, respectively.
Barrett and Slagle won the team animation contest while Rachel Abercrombie and Samara Martinez placed second. Benjamin Russell animation team Zane Phillips and Daneiya Owens won first.
Radney team Will Calhoun and Kaylee Hogan won video production.
Radney student Jackson Padgett won website design and Benjamin Russell team Daniel Clifton and Michael Stinson took first in the same category.
Radney teams Paris Martinez and Jerly Barragan took first while Molly Kate Macoy and Addie Sanders took second in robotics. Radney student Colton Walker placed first in individual robotics and Benjamin Russell’s Reginald Sweetwyne and Amber Gomez also placed first in the category.
Tallapoosa County is in Region 9, which includes Russell, Chambers, Lee and Macon counties, but all entries were only from Radney Elementary School and Benjamin Russell, according to Alexander City Schools technology integration specialist Brigitte McCawley. She took photos and videos of the event and plans to inspire other students with them.
“I love that our students will be the models in the video,” McCawley said during the fair. “I’m watching the faces as they come back from the judges’ tables. They seem to be smiling so that’s a good sign. They’re very proud of what they’ve done and what they’ve accomplished to get here.”
The elementary students presented their projects and portfolios to judges in 15-minute interviews. Radney computer science teacher Twila Gordon said 23 students made videos and presentations on children’s health, digital citizenship, global warming and more.
“We hope that we have more participate next year,” Gordon said.
Sixth-graders Barragan and Martinez made a Tuskegee Airmen model airplane that lit up with spinning propellers. The girls put it together in two weeks and used popsicle sticks, aluminum foil, LED lights, cardboard and more.
Barragan said she and Martinez wanted to showcase Alabama history and recently learned about World War II in their history class.
“We thought it would (be) really good and it was one of the parts of African-American rights and their pride,” Barragan said.
As a part of the fair, high school students took a technology literacy test, which assessed their knowledge and technological skills. Students answered a 24-question test about binary numbers and technology terms.
Benjamin Russell robotics teacher Anthony Hart said the Technology Student Association students used the test to prepare for their upcoming technology bowl to get their feet wet.
“There’s no real studying you can do, however, they have had exposure to those technical questions before,” Hart said. “We’re looking forward to making this one of our annual events we’re prepared for and we’ve participated in several different exhibits.”
Benjamin Russell computer science teacher Derric Jones said the contest benefits students with working on deadlines.
“(They) got a chance to see projects of all ages,” Jones said. “I think that was motivation to some of the high school kids about how much further they can go with what they’re working on.”
Walker said she prepared for the test but was still nervous and looks forward to doing the contest again next year.
“We’re going to try to broaden the horizon and try to get the word out so it will become a bigger thing each year,” Walker said.