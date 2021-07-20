No entity can stay in operation losing 66 cents of every dollar it invests.
But the Alexander City sewage operation has been doing it that way for years. Last summer the accounting firm Jackson Thorton did a cost of services study looking at the city’ utilities.
“On sewer we are funded at 44% which means that of the $5.8 million in expenditures a year, we are bringing in $2.6 million,” city engineer and public works director Gerard Brewer said. “It is a shortfall of $3.2 million a year. We have worked with numbers and we have backed that up.”
One thing was lost though, the study was based on information from a 2017 audit, the most recent audit available at the time and costs have gone up since. The Social Security Administration has issued cost of living increases of nearly 8% since the audit. And to make matters worse, a 2011 rate increase was based on a 2005 rate study. So the costs of running the sewage system are likely higher.
City leaders said the “can has been kicked down the road far enough.” Brewer said the Sugar Creek Waste Treatment Facility needs approximately $4 million in capital improvements to serve its current customers, not counting the coming additions to serve the new lines along U.S. Highway 280 and Highway 63 that will pay for themselves.
“It’s all infrastructure in the city,” Brewer said. “Not the new things to come.”
How to implement increases is the big discussion among Alexander City councilmembers and city staff. City staff under the direction of Mayor Woody Baird have a plan to double sewer rates in a year with a 7% percent increase per year the following four years.
“Doubling the rate the first year still has a $1.2 million shortfall in the sewer which include operations and debt service,” Brewer said. “In the fifth year the average (residential) bill will be $91.62 and we will be at break even.”
Currently the average customer produces 3,935 gallons of sewage per month and pays a total of $34.95. The staff plan puts the first year bill for the average customer at $69.90 per month, the second year bill at $74.79 per month, the third at $80.02, the fourth at $85.63 and the fifth year at $91.62.
Brewer said the current average sewage bill in Alabama is $110 and the proposed increase puts Alexander City’s under that average five years from now. The state average was the recommendation from Jackson Thorton to start with according to Baird.
A 2004 rate study led to the implementation of stepped increases. Monthly base charges started at $5 in 2006 and increased $1 per year until it reached $10 in 2011. Usage fees also increased in that time frame. In 2006 customers were charged $4.97 per 1,000 gallons of sewage; $5.22 in 2007; $5.48 in 2008; $5.75 in 2009; $6.04 in 2010; and $6.34 in 2011 where it remains today.
Since the 2005 rate increase, many things have changed. In 2010 the spending on the city’s sewer system beyond salaries was less than $50,000 per year. But that changed quickly as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) got involved for sewage leaks and other issues.
“We began that process with the consent decree,” Brewer said. “Bottom line is we had a substantial change in the way we operated sewer. We had potential fines of over $1 million. We were able to get them down because we had already started on some of the work. We went from spending $25,000 in the sewer to between $800,000 and $2.5 million per year.”
Spending money to take care of sewage leaks and other issues and transfers from utilities to prop up the general fund have left utilities with little funds to carry on maintenance.
“It is a large contributor to where we are right now,” Brewer said.
Currently there are approximately 4,400 residential sewer customers and about 550 commercial and industrial customers. The number of customers hasn’t changed much in several years. But with new sewer lines to Wicker Point and to Westwater Resources, new customers will be added to the system.
Councilmembers do not like the amount of the increase and how quickly rates increase. Council president Buffy Colvin said she understands the rates have to increase but isn’t sure the doubling is warranted. Colvin said she and other councilmembers are kicking around different plans but not the doubling of rates.
“We are already losing money,” Colvin said. “We need to start an increase in increments, but at the moment I don’t know about the doubling of rates. The incremental increases will help some but it will give us a chance to see in four to five years how the other additional customers help cover some of the costs of running the system. Maybe we get there and find out we don’t need nearly the increase.”
Brewer said the other utilities are in good shape receiving about 100% to 95% back in revenue of the city’s expenditures. The Jackson Thorton study identified wholesale water customers such as Dadeville, the Jacksons Gap Water Authority and the Walnut Hill Water Authority who pay 18% below what it costs Alexander City to produce water for the utility boards. Increases can come there to help with Brewer’s suggestion that another $2 million in capital improvements are needed at the Adams Water Treatment Facility.
Once a plan to increase sewer rates is developed, councilmembers want it set up in such a way incremental increases happen yearly.
“It never needs to come before a city council again,” councilmember Eric Brown said. “People in elected positions do not like to raise rates, but it's the right thing to do. Let's do it so this conversation never happens again.”
Brewer said the ordinance establishing the increased rates could build in those incremental increases based on inflation determined by the Consumer Price Index (CPI)
“It could be the CPI increase year except when a true cost study is done,” Brewer said.
Councilmembers have taken heat for changes in utility deposits and changes to the billing cycle. Educating the public on the needed changes is something councilmember Scott Hardy said needs to change.
“Any utility provider that wants to do something of that nature or rate increase, there has to be built in time to have some sort of community engagement,” Hardy said. “People need to understand where the money is coming from and where it is going and why.”
Colvin and others are already setting the education component up with hopes of holding at least two town hall style meetings to answer questions and help educate the public on the needs of the city and some of its successes.
Hardy talked about the increase in time for the budget in October. Colvin said maybe Jan. 1. Baird said time is of the essence but Jan. 1 is still doable.
“The longer we put it off, the further we go in the hole,” Baird said. “We have to invest in our future and invest in infrastructure to gain more revenue and to gain more customers. If we sit here and do nothing we are not going to improve and we are not going to get anything any better.”