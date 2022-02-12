Officials were surprised Thursday as bids were opened for a new six-mile sewer line to service portions of U.S. Highway 280 and Alabama Graphite.
Norris Brothers Excavating of Cleveland, Tennessee submitted the low bid of $9,241,102 that was opened Thursday. Two other bids of $14.8 million and $16 million had been submitted. But just because the bids were opened doesn’t mean work will start immediately.
Jacobs Engineering Group is helping the City of Alexander City with the design and engineering on the project and will look more closely at the bids.
“I will go in and look at their unit pricing to make sure,” Jacobs Engineering Group’s Dana Roughton said. “There could be a clerical error.”
The submitted bids have pricing per linear foot of pipe and the calculations must be double checked before the bids can be presented for approval by the Alexander City City Council.
Mayor Woody Baird said he hopes the bid will be presented at the Feb. 21 council meeting.
The three bids are short of the more than 10 companies who showed up for a mandatory pre-bid meeting last month. In the meeting Jacobs Engineering Group’s Alex Houston went over the basics of the project.
“The completed work will provide [Alexander City] with two new submersible type sanitary sewer wastewater pump stations, gravity sewers and approximately six miles of new force main,” Houston said.
According to Houston, notice to proceed for the awarded contractor should be expected in early March. The project is expected to reach substantial completion by March 15, 2023 and final completion by June 15, 2023.
Houston said the project would replace sewer lines currently in the Kellyton industrial park with larger 12-inch lines. One pumping station would be built at the industrial park and the other near the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Robinson Road where the city is currently negotiating a purchase of property for the pumping station.
The Robinson Road pumping station would alleviate some of the sewage issues in the Spring Hill area. The entire project would also open the development of U.S. Highway 280 west of Alexander City to the industrial park because of access to sewage treatment.
Houston said the line would cross six gas lines belonging to Williams Company and much of the project would be at a depth of 8-feet or less to allow maintenance in the future if needed.
The funding of the project comes from multiple sources. Alabama Graphite, an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Community Development Block Grant and city funds allocated under the American Rescue Plan will cover nearly half of the cost of the estimated $11.3 million project. About $6 million of the project would be paid with a loan from the state’s revolving fund program.