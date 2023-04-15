New Design 1.JPG
A rendering provided by the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department shows the plans for the new playground at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.

 

 Submitted / The Outlook

Alexander City leaders revealed Wednesday the final design for the new Imagination Station.

New Design 3.JPG
Another rendering highlighting the 'Toddler Town' stations as well as multiple swing sets within the playground design. 
New Design 2.jpg

This up-close photo shows how sponsors will be displayed at the new playground.

 

 

