Alexander City leaders revealed Wednesday the final design for the new Imagination Station.
During the 12th annual Lake Martin Area Association of Realtors membership luncheon, councilmember Bobby Tapley and Alex City Parks and Recreation director Kasey Kaschak showcased architectural renderings of the playground after months of development.
Kaschak, who assumed his position in November, said influence for the design stemmed from a mission to build a playground which serves all of Alexander City’s youth, regardless of physical needs.
“Our mission is to provide an opportunity for all children, regardless of creed, ethnicity, or ability, a safe and fun playground and encourage the youth of our community to live a healthy and active lifestyle,” he said.
As such, the structure’s blueprint complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, accounts for wheelchair-accessibility and includes a sensory station for children with auto-simulation needs.
“Every child deserves a safe place to play, and that's regardless of disability or mobility impairments,” Kaschak said. “The sensory station is especially beneficial for autism or Asperger's and children who respond well to the sensory items such as feel, touch and sound.”
Pet and Playground Products, based in Eclectic, initially submitted two designs for the committee to consider, both of which Kaschak said the company developed for the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex from conception.
Members of the Imagination Station committee, which has been organized to rebuild the playground, have convened twice since February to review designs, but Kaschak said the project’s scope has increased dramatically during the prior two months.
“We combined elements from both together so they're inclusive because we didn't want to compromise and just go with the cheapest option and the easiest solution,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that the folks in our city had a playground that would make them proud.”
He initially estimated construction costs for the playground at $250,000, but said the committee now predicts the entire project will require at least $400,000, largely in part due to the inclusion of artificial turf for the playground’s foundation.
“Turf itself is quoted to run anywhere between 180 to $220,000,” Kaschak said. “The turf is a very expensive and a time-consuming process, but the reason we chose turf was number one, we thought it would be safer, and number two, it's going to have a longer lifespan.”
According to Kaschak, another priority with rebuilding Imagination Station is longevity and noted artificial turf can last for years compared to the committee's first choice, which was wood fiber which requires extensive maintenance and erodes quicker over time.
Even with increased costs, Tapley said the city has received significant commitments of funds already and the project is nearly a quarter of the way to the overall goal.