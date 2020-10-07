Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins was grinning ear to ear at Monday’s city council meeting.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Spraggins said the city broke a sales tax collections record set just a year ago.
“We finished the month of September with $1,038,000 in sales tax collection,” Spraggins announced to the council. “For the year, we are 12.2% over what we collected last year.”
Sales tax collection for fiscal year 2020 was $1,257,000 higher than the previous year.
Sales tax collection across the state saw averages dip in April and May but not in Alexander City. Spraggins credited waterfront homes on Lake Martin at the time.
“With everyone working from home and students out of school, they came to the lake if they had access to a lake home,” Spraggins said. “Visitors were shopping in our stores and spending money.”
With the unusual sales tax collection increase, the Alexander City City Council chose to stay consevartive with revenue projections for its fiscal year 2021 budget in case another record breaking year of sales tax collection doesn’t come.
Fiscal year 2020 also saw a $165,000 increase in lodging tax collections. While hotel stays were down during the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase comes from a 5% increase in the lodging tax to 10%. The higher lodging tax went into effect Jan. 1, 2019 so the increase is based on three months of collection at 5%.
Alexander City city finance director Sandy Stanbrough told Alexander City councilmembers the city’s general fund was in good shape at the end of the fiscal year despite spending following the April storm.
“We have a excess revenue of $20,000 over expenses,” Stanbrough said. “Keep in mind we have had some unusual expenses this year related to the storm. We have not seen the reimbursements yet.”
Stanbrough said the city will see 87.5% of its approved expenditures reimbursed from storm-related expenses. Total expenses could reach more than $1 million. The city has already filed more than $600,000 of expenses with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency. Stanbrough said there were multiple reviews with documentation related to the reimbursements but feels confident funds should start returning to the city.
“We should start seeing (reimbursements) start by the end of the month,” Stanbrough said.
The reimbursements will reinforce the fact the fiscal year 2020 general fund will end in the black.
Stanbrough also updated the council on the status of audits. Four years ago, Alexander City was behind several years on its audits as a new council and mayor took office. Stanbrough was brought in to help clean up the books and get the city through the audit process.
“The ‘18 audit is in its final stages,” Stanbrough said. “We should have it back in the next few weeks. The ‘19 audit, much of the work is already done. I’m expecting it to go to audit in the next couple of months.”
Stanbrough said the audits have to be done in order and it is hard to predict when audits will be completed.
“I have learned as we all have not to predict anymore,” Stanbrough said. “It seems these things take the time they take.”