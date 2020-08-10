Alexander City officials are seeking proposals from contractors to help with cleanup from the April storm and possible future storms.
The City of Alexander City is currently advertising a request for proposals to help clear the city of debris and in the future, if needed.
“The request has several parts to it,” public works director Gerard Brewer said. “There is the large debris pile behind the shop. We still have some large stumps in rights of way to be removed. There are still damaged trees in rights of way to be cleared and there are the hanger and leaner trees.”
Brewer said the idea with the current debris is to find a contractor to remove the debris from city streets and dispose of it. How to dispose of debris is still to be determined but Brewer said if the proposal is to grind it up, part of the pulverized debris will be moved to the city’s inert landfill on North Central Avenue.
“Grinding will make the volume decrease to about one-third of its size,” Brewer said.
With the state of emergency declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Brewer said the costs associated with the contract removal of more debris can be added for reimbursement at 75%.
But the request seeks help for future storms and FEMA funding can be used in the future if the agency makes the declaration similar to the April storm.
“We did about 95% of the work ourselves for the April storm,” Brewer said. “If it was much worse, we would have had some issues.”
Brewer said other government agencies across the country have similar contingency plans with contractors.
“We hope to be able to find a debris removal contractor to develop a pre-need plan for potential situations in the future,” Brewer said. “Most of the contracts of this type require a reply for help within 24 hours and boots on the ground not long after.”
Calling up the contractor requesting help in the future once a contract is developed will likely not be needed.
“The expectation is they contact us,” Brewer said. “They watch the weather where they have contracts and start planning and pre-positioning assets to help.”