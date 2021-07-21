Alexander City Schools will be waiving the out-of-district fee for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, the school system announced Wednesday.
All out-of-district enrollment fees that have been collected up to this point will be refunded. Consistent with long-standing practice and board policy, certain students residing outside the area served by Alexander City Schools (ACS) may attend the schools of the district. Out-of-district enrollees must meet the following criteria:
• Their educational needs can be met within the existing instructional program by existing employees and within existing facilities
• Their prior disciplinary record is free from class ii or above infractions as defined by the Alexander City Board of Education’s code of conduct
• Students must not accumulate more than four unexcused absences during the school year
• Students must not receive an average lower than a C+ during the school year in any class
• Their continued enrollment will be contingent upon their adherence to the Alexander City Board of Education’s student code of conduct and that any violation of this code of conduct, at a level ii or above, will result in withdrawal from the system
• Out-of-district students seeking to enroll in a school in the school system must live with their biological or adopted parents or their guardians/custodians
In order to protect the educational interest of students residing within the area served by the school district, the board may, at its discretion, limit or discontinue enrollment or attendance of students who reside outside the area served by ACS.
Refunds will be issued and mailed to the address listed on the tuition receipt for families who have paid fees for the upcoming school year.
ACS does not provide transportation for any out-of-district students.
Any questions regarding registration, out-of-district enrollment, or tuition payments should be directed to our District Secretary at 256-329-6552.
Correction: A previous version of this article stated the board of education approved this change Tuesday. The new policy has not been voted on but is expected to be approved at the next board meeting.