With the stroke of a pen Alexander City Board of Education president Denise Bates finished off documents to allow the financing of a new high school and other school renovations – a vision more than half a decade in the making.
“We have a passion for our kids,” Bates said. “We have a passion for education. We have a passion for our city. We are excited about our schools in Alexander City. This journey started more than six years ago.”
Bates made those comments at Tuesday’s meeting to make it known members of the school board are dedicated and and thankful for the cooperation of the Tallapoosa County Commission and the Alexander City City Council allowing for financing to construct a new Benjamin Russell building and other school renovations.
Bates went on to thank former board members Steve Robinson and David Sturdivant and retire superintendent of education Dr. Darrell Cooper.
“They played a big role in laying the groundwork for our capital plan,” Bates said.
Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said he is relatively new to Alexander City. He did not have the pleasure of working on the capital plan for years but has enjoyed working with those so passionate about educating the children of Alexander City.
“It has been a great pleasure to work with everyone and collaborate on this,” Lankford said. “We are all serving the same people.”
Members of the city council and Mayor Tommy Spraggins attended the meeting practicing social distancing. Bates said the board always starts its meetings with a review of the Alexander City Schools’ purpose, vision, mission and belief statements.
“We are passionate about our children,” Bates said.
Resolutions passed by the board will pay off the 2011 bond issue under the City of Alexander City for education in the amount of $3.34 million. The $8.78 million still owed on the 2007 bond for education under the City of Alexander City will be rolled into two bond issuances totaling about $52 million.
The financing still needs to be approved by the Alabama State Department of Education and the amount will be dictated by the now volatile bond market as explained by FCStone’s David Langham who is helping the school go to the bond market.
“This market is in a tailspin,” Langham said. “Last Tuesday was the municipal bond to hit the market (in Alabama). The municipal bond market took a hit. There is a lot of fear and panic in global markets.”
Lankford said the Jim Person Elementary School renovation project bid opening has been pushed to April 13. Lankford also said the school board is hopeful geotesting and access easements from the Alabama Department of Transportation for property the board is looking at on Highway 280 allows it to be used as the site for the new Benjamin Russell.
“We really want to be on Highway 280,” Lankford said.
In other business the Alexander City Board of Education:
• Approved the Benjamin Russell course selection guide
• Approved personnel changes