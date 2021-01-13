Alexander City Schools will be going remote Tuesday, Jan. 19 through the end of the month, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said in a letter sent home with students Wednesday.
Students will return for face-to-face learning on Monday, Feb. 1.
According to Dr. Lankford, the decision is based on rising COVID-19 numbers, with 21 students, three teachers and one child nutrition worker currently COVID-19 positive. Benjamin Russell and Radney Elementary have the largest outbreaks, with 11 and six students COVID-19 positive, respectively, between 1 and 2% of the schools' student population.
In all, 255 students, 24 employees, and six child nutrition workers are currently in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
"We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 data in both our schools and community while consistently keeping you updated during this period of remote learning," Dr. Lankford said in the letter. "If you have questions related to the instructional support, technology, or school plans, please contact your child's school."
Dr. Lankford said students that do not have a computer or laptop would be issued one Friday. Breakfast and lunch will also continue to be offered for pick-up from Stephens Elementary School.
"The decision is not easy, and not one taken likely," Dr. Lankford said. "The Alexander City Schools Board of Education feels it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our faculty, staff, and students to shift temporarily to remote learning in order to reduce the impact of the virus."
Schools will remain open for brick-and-mortar learning through Friday, Jan. 15. Schools will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.